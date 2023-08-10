Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $4 Million Date of Birth: Apr 1, 1939 (84 years old) Place of Birth: Pound Ridge Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 9 in (1.77 m) Profession: Actor, Model, Author, Activist Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Ali MacGraw's Net Worth

What is Ali MacGraw's Net Worth?

Ali MacGraw is an actress who has a net worth of $4 million. Ali MacGraw rose to fame with her performances in the films "Goodbye, Columbus" and "Love Story," the latter of which earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress in 1970. She went on to star in such films as "The Getaway," "Convoy," and "Just Tell Me What You Want," and in the television miniseries "The Winds of War." Beyond acting, MacGraw is a lifelong animal rights advocate.

Early Life and Education

Ali MacGraw was born as Elizabeth Alice MacGraw on April 1, 1939 in Pound Ridge, New York to commercial artists Frances and Richard. She is of Hungarian-Jewish descent on her mother's side, and has a brother named Dick. MacGraw was educated at Rosemary Hall in Greenwich, Connecticut and then at Wellesley College in Massachusetts.

Career Beginnings

MacGraw began her career in 1960 at Harper's Bazaar magazine, working for six years as a photographic assistant to famed fashion columnist Diana Vreeland. She also worked at Vogue as a fashion model and photographer's stylist. MacGraw went on to begin her acting career by appearing in television commercials, including ones for Polaroid and International Paper.

Film Career

In 1968, MacGraw made her feature film debut with a small part in the neo-noir "A Lovely Way to Die," starring Kirk Douglas, Sylvia Koscina, and Eli Wallach. She had her first starring role the following year as wealthy college student Brenda Patimkin in the romantic dramedy "Goodbye, Columbus," based on the Philip Roth novella. For her performance, MacGraw earned a Golden Globe Award for Most Promising Newcomer – Actress. However, it was in 1970 that she achieved superstardom thanks to her leading role in another literary adaptation, "Love Story." MacGraw starred as Jenny Cavilleri, a working-class liberal arts college student who falls in love with an upper-class college athlete named Oliver Barrett IV, played by Ryan O'Neal. "Love Story" was a massive commercial hit, becoming one of the highest-grossing films of all time in the US and Canada. Moreover, it received seven Academy Award nominations, including Best Actress for MacGraw.

Following the huge success of "Love Story," MacGraw had another big box-office hit with the 1972 heist thriller "The Getaway," directed by Sam Peckinpah and costarring Steve McQueen. After taking a hiatus from acting, she reunited with Peckinpah for the 1978 action road comedy "Convoy," costarring Kris Kristofferson; it was another commercial success for MacGraw. The next year, she starred opposite Dean Paul Martin in the romantic drama "Players," about a woman who has an affair with a young tennis player. MacGraw had her final starring film role in 1980 as Bones Burton in Sidney Lumet's comedy "Just Tell Me What You Want," adapted by Jay Presson Allen from her novel of the same name. In the 1990s, MacGraw had brief roles in the political action thriller "Natural Causes" and Josh Evans's drama "Glam," and appeared as herself in the documentary "Get Bruce!"

Television Career

On the small screen, MacGraw first appeared in the wildly successful 1983 miniseries "The Winds of War," based on the Herman Wouk book. She starred as Natalie Jastrow, with Robert Mitchum playing the main protagonist Victor Henry. Two years after that, MacGraw played Lady Ashely Mitchell in 14 episodes of the ABC primetime soap opera "Dynasty." She didn't have many acting roles on television after that, except for parts in the television films "Survive the Savage Sea" and "Gunsmoke: The Long Ride." Later, in the 1990s and into the 21st century, MacGraw hosted segments for the Encore Love Stories premium cable network.

Stage Career

In 2006, MacGraw made her Broadway debut in a production of the play "Festen," playing a dysfunctional matriarch. A decade later, she reunited with her "Love Story" costar Ryan O'Neal to star in a production of the play "Love Letters."

Yoga

A devotee of Hatha yoga, MacGraw made a yoga video with Erich Schiffmann entitled "Ali MacGraw Yoga Mind and Body." The video was a bestseller, and was credited with boosting interest in yoga in the United States.

Animal Rights Advocacy

MacGraw is a lifelong animal rights advocate, and has worked with such organizations as PETA and Animals Asia. In 2008, she wrote the foreword to Cathy Scott's non-fiction book "Pawprints of Katrina," about the pet rescue group Best Friends Animal Society.

Personal Life

In 1960, MacGraw married her first husband, banker Robin Hoen, whom she had first met while in college. The pair divorced in 1962. MacGraw went on to have a series of relationships and an abortion before marrying her second husband, film producer Robert Evans, in 1969. They had a son named Josh before divorcing in 1972 amid MacGraw's public affair with actor Steve McQueen, whom she married the following year. After divorcing McQueen in the summer of 1978, MacGraw went on to date a slew of famous men, including Warren Beatty, Fran Tarkenton, Rick Danko, and Peter Weller. In 1991, she published her autobiography "Moving Pictures," which revealed her struggles with sex addiction and alcoholism.

New Mexico House

In the late 1990s, Ali bought a five acre property in Santa Fe, New Mexico that has been her primary residence ever since.