Debra Winger is an American actress and producer who has a net worth of $8 million. Debra Winger is best known for her Academy Award-nominated leading roles in the films "An Officer and a Gentleman," "Terms of Endearment," and "Shadowlands." Among her other notable film credits are "Urban Cowboy," "Betrayed," "The Sheltering Sky," "A Dangerous Woman," and "Rachel Getting Married." Winger has also acted on television, including on the Netflix sitcom "The Ranch."

Early Life

Debra Winger was born on May 16, 1955 in Cleveland Heights, Ohio to Orthodox Jewish parents Robert and Ruth. Her father worked as a meat packer, while her mother was an office manager. As a teenager, Winger went to Israel on a youth tour of a kibbutz. After returning to the United States, she got into a car accident that caused a cerebral hemorrhage, leaving her partially paralyzed and blind for ten months. During that time, Winger decided that she would move to California and become an actress if and when she recovered.

Film Career

Winger debuted on film in 1976 in the sexploitation film "Slumber Party '57." She had a bigger role two years later in the musical disco comedy "Thank God it's Friday." Winger was subsequently in the coming-of-age film "French Postcards," released in 1979. The following year, she earned rave reviews for her performance in the romantic Western "Urban Cowboy," in which she starred opposite John Travolta. Winger received Golden Globe and National Society of Film Critics Award nominations for her work. She went on to have a big year in 1982, starring opposite Nick Nolte in the Steinbeck adaptation "Cannery Row" and opposite Richard Gere in the romantic drama "An Officer and a Gentleman." The latter film was a huge hit, garnering Winger her first Academy Award nomination for Best Actress. She received her second nomination the very next year for James L. Brooks's "Terms of Endearment"; she was nominated alongside Shirley MacLaine, who played her character's mother. MacLaine ended up winning the Academy Award, and the film itself won Best Picture. Over the remainder of the 1980s, Winger starred in "Mike's Murder," "Legal Eagles," "Black Widow," and "Betrayed."

Winger began the 1990s with acclaimed performances in two films: the mystery thriller "Everybody Wins," which reunited her with Nick Nolte, and the literary adaptation "The Sheltering Sky," costarring John Malkovich. She subsequently starred in "Leap of Faith." In 1993, Winger starred in three films, two of which brought her major accolades: "A Dangerous Woman" and "Shadowlands." For her portrayal of poet Joy Gresham in the latter film, she earned her third Academy Award nomination. Winger next starred opposite Billy Crystal in the romcom "Forget Paris." After that, she decided to take a hiatus from movies. Winger returned in 2001 to star in her husband's film "Big Bad Love." The next year, she and her film hiatus were the subjects of Rosanna Arquette's documentary "Searching for Debra Winger." Following that, she appeared in "Radio" and "Eulogy," and gave an acclaimed performance as the title character's estranged mother in "Rachel Getting Married." Winger's other credits have included "Lola Versus," "Boychoir," "The Lovers," and "Kajillionaire."

Television Career

The same year she made her film debut, Winger debuted on television, playing Wonder Girl in some episodes of "Wonder Woman." She was then in episodes of "Szysznyk," "Police Woman," and "James at 16." Winger didn't return to the small screen until 2005, when she appeared in two hard-hitting television films: "Dawn Anna," about events surrounding the Columbine High School massacre, and "Sometimes in April," about the 1994 genocide in Rwanda. Winger received an Emmy Award nomination for her starring role in "Dawn Anna." Her next main role came in 2010 when she played Frances in the third season of the HBO series "In Treatment."

From 2016 to 2020, Winger starred as bar owner Maggie Bennett on the Netflix sitcom "The Ranch." She appeared alongside Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson, who played her sons, and alongside Sam Elliott, who played her ex-husband. During her time on that show, Winger made a brief appearance as Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan in the miniseries "When We Rise," and had a main role in the second season of the Amazon Prime Video series "Patriot." After the conclusion of "The Ranch," Winger played the mother of Joseph Gordon-Levitt's title character on the short-lived Apple TV+ series "Mr. Corman."

Stage Acting

Winger has occasionally acted on stage. In 1995, she played the Wicked Witch of the West in a Lincoln Center charity production of "The Wizard of Oz"; the production was broadcast on television. From late 1999 to early 2000, while on her hiatus from film, Winger starred in the American Repertory Theater's production of Chekhov's "Ivanov." She would later make her Broadway debut in the original production of David Mamet's "The Anarchist" in 2012.

Personal Life

In the late 1970s, Winger was in a relationship with actor Andrew Rubin. She subsequently dated Nebraska governor Bob Kerrey for a few years. In 1986, Winger married actor Timothy Hutton; they had a son named Noah before divorcing in 1990. Six years later, Winger married director, screenwriter, and actor Arliss Howard, with whom she had starred in the film "Wilder Napalm." The couple has a son called Babe.