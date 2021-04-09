Kim Kardashian Net Worth: Kim Kardashian is an American reality television star, model, entrepreneur and spokesperson. She is one of the most-famous and richest celebrities on the planet. Kim Kardashian's net worth is $1.4 billion.

In a given year, Kim earns $50 – 80 million between her various endeavors and growing empire. For example, between June 2018 and June 2019, Kim earned $72 million from her various endeavors and then between June 2019 and June 2020 she earned $50 million. For a time, a large portion of Kim's annual earnings came thanks licensing and endorsement deals. For example, she earned a small fortune from royalties generated by the mobile game "Kim Kardashian: Hollywood". The game was eventually downloaded more than 60 million times and generated $200 million in revenue. Kim keeps 28% of the money generated by the app to this day. Outside of the mobile app, Kim's annual earnings come from endorsements, appearance fees, reality TV salary and paid Instagram sponsorships. She also has a line of tanning products and a clothing line at Sears.

Putting endorsement deals aside, the bulk of Kim Kardashian's net worth is actually attributable to equity stakes in two companies:

KKW Beauty: A direct-to-consumer beauty product line.

Skims: A shapewear company.

Launched in 2017, KKW Beauty Line generates over $100 million in gross revenue today. In June 2020 Kim sold a 20% stake in KKW Beauty Line for $200 million, valuing the company as a whole at $1 billion. As a result of the fundraising round, Kim's net worth increased to $900 million according to CNW's estimates.

In 2019 she raised $5 million from Venture Capital firm Imaginary Ventures to launch a line of shapewear called Skims. In 2021 Skims raised $154 million at a valuation of $1.6 billion. Even after the massive financing round, Kim remained the majority owner.

Early Life and Rise to Fame

Kim Kardashian was born on October 21, 1980 in Los Angeles, California. Kim's father Robert Kardashian was one of OJ Simpson's defense lawyers. Her mother is Kris Kardashian, AKA Kris Jenner. Kim started her career in Hollywood as an assistant and stylist to the stars. One of her big early clients was best friend, socialite Paris Hilton.

Kim Kardashian has a big family including sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, her mother Kris and two half-sisters, Kendall and Kylie. Kyle and Kendall's father is former Olympic athlete, Bruce Jenner (now known as Caitlyn Jenner). Over the last 10 years, Kim has risen the ranks of stardom to become one of the most famous and successful celebrities on the planet. She is a literal media mogul who runs an extremely profitably business empire. Today Kim's empire includes a cosmetics line, personal appearance fees, television salary, a clothing line, weight loss products, perfume and retail endorsements.

Kim first gained major attention after an infamous sex tape featuring her and Ray J was released. Kim parlayed this fame into her own reality show, Keeping up with the Kardashians on the E! network. Since then, Kim's fame has skyrocketed to the stratosphere. She has starred in movies, graced thousands of magazine covers, and has appeared on several reality spinoffs. Along the way, Kardashian has found time to date a few NFL stars, NBA players and rappers. In 2011, she became engaged to and married NBA player Kris Humphries. The marriage lasted only 72 days. Kim made $18 million off of endorsements and TV rights to this wedding.

Kim married music mogul Kanye West after a very publicized relationship and several appearances by Kanye on Keeping up with the Kardashians. They married on May 24, 2014 their daughter, North West, was born on June 15, 2013. Today they have three children.

On February 19, 2021 Kim filed for divorce from Kanye.

More Kim Kardashian Finance Facts

In March 2010 Kim bought a $4.8 million mansion in Beverly Hills. It's a Tuscan style 5 bedroom sprawling across 4 acres in some of the most expensive real estate in the world.

Kim used to only earn around $15,000 per episode of her reality show but her pay was increased to $500,000.

During several weeks of taping of "Kourtney and Kim Take New York", Kim and her then-husband Kris Humphries stayed in the Presidential Suite of the Ganesvoort Hotel. The suite costs $7000 a night.

At Kim's wedding she donned a $2.5 million 65 carat sparkling diamond headpiece by Lorraine Schwartz, a $2 million 20.5 carat diamond engagement ring, and 28 carat diamond earrings worth $5 million. All told she was wearing well over $10 million worth of jewelry on her big day. Not to mention the $150,000 she spent on hair and makeup.

She earned $28 million in 2014.

She earned $53 million in 2015 which made her the highest-paid celebrity on the planet for the first time.

She has earned $50 – $80 million every year since 2015.

Kim Kardashian Net Worth Milestones

We first started tracking Kim's net worth in October 2009. At the time we pegged her wealth at $10 million. By 2011 her net worth had grown to $20 million. By January 2013 she was worth $40 million. Over the next five years Kim's fortunes exploded… in a good way. By 2015 she was worth $85 million. Her net worth nearly doubled to $150 million by 2017. As of April 2020, Kim Kardashian's net worth is $350 million.

We raised Kim's net worth to $900 million on June 29, 2020 upon the announcement that Coty Inc. had acquired a 20% stake in KKW beauty for $200 million. That deal gave the overall brand a value of $1 billion. Kim retained a 72% stake after the deal that has a value of $720 million.

We raised Kim's net worth to $1.4 billion on April 9, 2020, upon the revelation that Skims had raised $154 million at a valuation of $1.6 billion. She is believed to maintain a 50-60% ownership stake in the company.

Real Estate

Kim and Kanye's primary residence for several years has been within a gated community in Hidden Hills, California. They bought the house from Lisa Marie Presley in August 2014 for $20 million and proceeded to spend the next two years fully remodeling. Unfortunately Kanye wasn't happy with the final product in 2016 so they started over from scratch. Today the property covers three acres and features two swimming pools, two spas, a private vineyard, full-sized basketball court and a custom-built mansion. In 2018 they had to evacuate when wildfire came uncomfortably close to their property. Kim and Kanye were forced to call-in private fire fighters provided by their insurance company to save their mansion and several nearby mansions. Today the Hidden Hills home is estimated to be worth $60 million.

In 2013 Kim purchased a mansion in Bel Air, California for $9 million. She and Kanye spent several million on significant upgrades and lived in this home while the Hidden Hills property was being developed. In 2017 Kim sold the Bel Air house for $18 million.

Kim Kardashian's Instagram Earnings

Kim earns between $300,000 and $500,000 for every paid Instagram post. She has also earned as much as $1 million. We know these numbers are true thanks to a lawsuit she filed in May 2019 against a company called Missguided USA. In the lawsuit Kim claimed that Missguided knocks off the outfits that Kim wears and tricks consumers into thinking that Missguided is working on the outfits in partnership with Kim. The court documents showed that Kim earns $300-500k per post and has earned as much as $1 million on several occasions. The documents show that Kim turns down many offers from brands she does not want to be associated with and instead chooses a handful of partners each month. When you add it all up, Kim's Instagram earnings likely top $1-2 million PER MONTH!

Summary

Kim Kardashian's net worth is $1.4 billion. She is one of the most famous and highest-earning celebrities on the planet. Her annual earnings in recent years have topped $80 million. Below is a table of her net worth year by year since we began tracking her wealth on CelebrityNetWorth in 2009.