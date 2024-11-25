Trending Celebrities
  1. Barbara Taylor Bradford Net Worth
    Barbara
    Taylor Bradford
  2. T. D. Jakes Net Worth
    T.
    D. Jakes
  3. Scott McNealy Net Worth
    Scott
    McNealy
  4. Charles Cosby Net Worth
    Charles
    Cosby
  5. Elizabeth Montgomery Net Worth
    Elizabeth
    Montgomery
  6. Mary Austin Net Worth
    Mary
    Austin
  7. Dick York Net Worth
    Dick
    York
  8. Matthew Stafford Net Worth
    Matthew
    Stafford
  9. Dolly Parton Net Worth
    Dolly
    Parton
  10. Bob Geldof Net Worth
    Bob
    Geldof
  11. Jo Ann Pflug Net Worth
    Jo
    Ann Pflug
  12. Al Pacino Net Worth
    Al
    Pacino
  13. Stevie Nicks Net Worth
    Stevie
    Nicks
  14. Ali Larter Net Worth
    Ali
    Larter
  15. Tom Brady Net Worth
    Tom
    Brady
  16. Lindsey Buckingham Net Worth
    Lindsey
    Buckingham

Today's Celebrity Net Worth Articles

Roki Sasaki Is A Japanese Pitcher Who's About To Give Up More Than A Quarter-Billion Dollars

Roki Sasaki Is A Japanese Pitcher Who's About To Give Up More Than A Quarter-Billion Dollars

Roki Sasaki wants to head over to an MLB team right now—and he's willing to forgo an enormous contract to do so.
Richard Gere Sells Paul Simon's Former Estate For $10.75 Million

Richard Gere Sells Paul Simon's Former Estate For $10.75 Million

The bad news for Gere is that $10.75 million is $25,000 less than what he paid for it when he bought the home from Paul Simon and Edie Brickell in 2022, so he sold the home at a small loss.
Trump's Treasury Secretary Pick Scott Bessent Recently Listed This Historic "Pink Palace" In Charlestone For $22.5 Million

Trump's Treasury Secretary Pick Scott Bessent Recently Listed This Historic "Pink Palace" In Charlestone For $22.5 Million

Perhaps in anticipation of moving to Washington, presumptive Treasury Secretary just listed his Charleston, South Carolina, mansion for $22.5 million.
With A Net Worth of $350 Billion Elon Musk Just Broke His Own Record For Richest Person In History

With A Net Worth of $350 Billion Elon Musk Just Broke His Own Record For Richest Person In History

With Tesla's stock price soaring, Elon Musk's net worth just topped $350 billion. In the process, he broke his own record for the richest person of all time.
The Rock Earned The Largest Upfront Film Salary Of All Time For A Christmas Movie

The Rock Earned The Largest Upfront Film Salary Of All Time For A Christmas Movie

The Rock already held the record for largest salary for an actor in his debut starring role. He now also owns the record for the largest upfront salary of all time for a single movie.
The $200 Million Reason Henry Paulson Became Treasury Secretary

The $200 Million Reason Henry Paulson Became Treasury Secretary

Why would Henry Paulson give up his $40 million per year salary as CEO of Goldman Sachs to earn $183 thousand as US Treasury Secretary? There were actually $200 million reasons.
Jayson Tatum Is Part Of A Potential $200 Million Bid For A New St. Louis WNBA Franchise

Jayson Tatum Is Part Of A Potential $200 Million Bid For A New St. Louis WNBA Franchise

After a wildly successful WNBA season, Jayson Tatum is looking to help bring a new franchise to his hometown.
Tom Ford Pays More Than $104 Million For London Mansion, The UK's Biggest Home Sale Of The Year

Tom Ford Pays More Than $104 Million For London Mansion, The UK's Biggest Home Sale Of The Year

Details on Ford's new Chelsea digs are scarce, but it's said to be a "white stucco-fronted mansion" typical of the neighborhood, somewhere between the famous Hyde Park and River Thames.
One Of The Richest Members Of Congress Owes His Fortune To A 150-Year-Old American Invention

One Of The Richest Members Of Congress Owes His Fortune To A 150-Year-Old American Invention

Dan Goldman was recently re-elected to serve New York's 10th congressional district. Dan is one of the 20 richest members of congress. He owes his fortune to a classic American product that was invented by his
Jamal Mashburn Has Earned A TON Of Money Since His Retirement

Jamal Mashburn Has Earned A TON Of Money Since His Retirement

It's one of the most common tales in sports: athletes going broke after they retire. How has Jamal Mashburn managed to avoid that same fate?
John Mayer And McG Are Paying $60 Million For The Jim Henson Lot In Hollywood

John Mayer And McG Are Paying $60 Million For The Jim Henson Lot In Hollywood

The property was Chaplin's home base between 1917 and 1953, going on to be used to film various TV productions of the day before it was taken over by A&M Records in 1966. They sold it to The Jim Henson Company for $12.5 million in 1999.
This $25 Million Connecticut Estate Accidentally Exposed The Strangest "Reclusive Millionaire" Story Of All Time

This $25 Million Connecticut Estate Accidentally Exposed The Strangest "Reclusive Millionaire" Story Of All Time

A recently-listed $25.5 million estate in Connecticut has a direct connection to one of history's strangest stories of reclusive wealth.
Britney Spears Makes Final Child Support Payment To Kevin Federline

Britney Spears Makes Final Child Support Payment To Kevin Federline

Spears and Federline divorced in 2007 after three years of marriage, and they have two sons together. Back in 2007, Spears's child support obligation was $20,000 per month, and in 2018, a judge doubled it.
Russell Okung Converted Half His Salary To Bitcoin In 2020—It's Turned Into A Great Decision

Russell Okung Converted Half His Salary To Bitcoin In 2020—It's Turned Into A Great Decision

The offensive tackle is a fan of cryptocurrency, and his belief in Bitcoin has given him an incredible return on investment.
Jake Paul Says He's Betting Entire $40 Million Purse On Mike Tyson Fight

Jake Paul Says He's Betting Entire $40 Million Purse On Mike Tyson Fight

In a pre-fight conference, Paul seemed to put his entire $40 million purse in a wager with co-main-eventer Katie Taylor. That's his $40 million purse against her $6.1 million one, if the bet can be considered real.
Odell Beckham Jr. Gets The Last Laugh With Bitcoin Salary Conversion

Odell Beckham Jr. Gets The Last Laugh With Bitcoin Salary Conversion

Odell Beckham Jr. announced he was taking a previous salary in Bitcoin. He's playing the long game, but that looks like a brilliant move.
Luke Walton Sells Manhattan Beach House For Over $10 Million

Luke Walton Sells Manhattan Beach House For Over $10 Million

Walton paid $7.2 million for the home when he bought it (from the wife of Wolf of Wall Street Jordan Belfort, incidentally) back in 2017, and even though he seems to have scored a good deal on the recent sale, he did fall a bit short of his initia...
San Francisco's Next Mayor Is A Billionaire Heir Thanks To His Stepfather's Great-Grand-Uncle-In-Law And… One Of America's Best Inventions

San Francisco's Next Mayor Is A Billionaire Heir Thanks To His Stepfather's Great-Grand-Uncle-In-Law And… One Of America's Best Inventions

Daniel Lurie recently defeated incumbent London Breed to become the next mayor of San Francisco. Daniel is a billionaire heir thanks to one of America's greatest inventions. Actually, technically, his late stepfather was the great-grand-nephew-in-...
In 2014 Tim Draper Paid $19 Million For 30,000 Bitcoins Confiscated From Silk Road. That Was A SMART Decision.

In 2014 Tim Draper Paid $19 Million For 30,000 Bitcoins Confiscated From Silk Road. That Was A SMART Decision.

Back in 2014, investor Tim Draper paid $19 million for around 30,000 bitcoins that had been confiscated by the US Marshals Service in connection to the arrest of Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht... That was a wise move on Draper's part.
Diddy Is Having A Hard Time Selling His Infamous Beverly Hills Mansion

Diddy Is Having A Hard Time Selling His Infamous Beverly Hills Mansion

If Combs ends up needing some extra money to pay his legal fees, civil court judgments, or settlements in the near future, you may see a drastic price drop on the mansion in the near future.

Most Popular Celebrities

Recently Added Celebrities