Today's Celebrity Net Worth Articles
Roki Sasaki Is A Japanese Pitcher Who's About To Give Up More Than A Quarter-Billion Dollars
Roki Sasaki wants to head over to an MLB team right now—and he's willing to forgo an enormous contract to do so.
Richard Gere Sells Paul Simon's Former Estate For $10.75 Million
The bad news for Gere is that $10.75 million is $25,000 less than what he paid for it when he bought the home from Paul Simon and Edie Brickell in 2022, so he sold the home at a small loss.
Trump's Treasury Secretary Pick Scott Bessent Recently Listed This Historic "Pink Palace" In Charlestone For $22.5 Million
Perhaps in anticipation of moving to Washington, presumptive Treasury Secretary just listed his Charleston, South Carolina, mansion for $22.5 million.
With A Net Worth of $350 Billion Elon Musk Just Broke His Own Record For Richest Person In History
With Tesla's stock price soaring, Elon Musk's net worth just topped $350 billion. In the process, he broke his own record for the richest person of all time.
The Rock Earned The Largest Upfront Film Salary Of All Time For A Christmas Movie
The Rock already held the record for largest salary for an actor in his debut starring role. He now also owns the record for the largest upfront salary of all time for a single movie.
The $200 Million Reason Henry Paulson Became Treasury Secretary
Why would Henry Paulson give up his $40 million per year salary as CEO of Goldman Sachs to earn $183 thousand as US Treasury Secretary? There were actually $200 million reasons.
Jayson Tatum Is Part Of A Potential $200 Million Bid For A New St. Louis WNBA Franchise
After a wildly successful WNBA season, Jayson Tatum is looking to help bring a new franchise to his hometown.
Tom Ford Pays More Than $104 Million For London Mansion, The UK's Biggest Home Sale Of The Year
Details on Ford's new Chelsea digs are scarce, but it's said to be a "white stucco-fronted mansion" typical of the neighborhood, somewhere between the famous Hyde Park and River Thames.
One Of The Richest Members Of Congress Owes His Fortune To A 150-Year-Old American Invention
Dan Goldman was recently re-elected to serve New York's 10th congressional district. Dan is one of the 20 richest members of congress. He owes his fortune to a classic American product that was invented by his
Jamal Mashburn Has Earned A TON Of Money Since His Retirement
It's one of the most common tales in sports: athletes going broke after they retire. How has Jamal Mashburn managed to avoid that same fate?
John Mayer And McG Are Paying $60 Million For The Jim Henson Lot In Hollywood
The property was Chaplin's home base between 1917 and 1953, going on to be used to film various TV productions of the day before it was taken over by A&M Records in 1966. They sold it to The Jim Henson Company for $12.5 million in 1999.
This $25 Million Connecticut Estate Accidentally Exposed The Strangest "Reclusive Millionaire" Story Of All Time
A recently-listed $25.5 million estate in Connecticut has a direct connection to one of history's strangest stories of reclusive wealth.
Britney Spears Makes Final Child Support Payment To Kevin Federline
Spears and Federline divorced in 2007 after three years of marriage, and they have two sons together. Back in 2007, Spears's child support obligation was $20,000 per month, and in 2018, a judge doubled it.
Russell Okung Converted Half His Salary To Bitcoin In 2020—It's Turned Into A Great Decision
The offensive tackle is a fan of cryptocurrency, and his belief in Bitcoin has given him an incredible return on investment.
Jake Paul Says He's Betting Entire $40 Million Purse On Mike Tyson Fight
In a pre-fight conference, Paul seemed to put his entire $40 million purse in a wager with co-main-eventer Katie Taylor. That's his $40 million purse against her $6.1 million one, if the bet can be considered real.
Odell Beckham Jr. Gets The Last Laugh With Bitcoin Salary Conversion
Odell Beckham Jr. announced he was taking a previous salary in Bitcoin. He's playing the long game, but that looks like a brilliant move.
Luke Walton Sells Manhattan Beach House For Over $10 Million
Walton paid $7.2 million for the home when he bought it (from the wife of Wolf of Wall Street Jordan Belfort, incidentally) back in 2017, and even though he seems to have scored a good deal on the recent sale, he did fall a bit short of his initia...
San Francisco's Next Mayor Is A Billionaire Heir Thanks To His Stepfather's Great-Grand-Uncle-In-Law And… One Of America's Best Inventions
Daniel Lurie recently defeated incumbent London Breed to become the next mayor of San Francisco. Daniel is a billionaire heir thanks to one of America's greatest inventions. Actually, technically, his late stepfather was the great-grand-nephew-in-...
In 2014 Tim Draper Paid $19 Million For 30,000 Bitcoins Confiscated From Silk Road. That Was A SMART Decision.
Back in 2014, investor Tim Draper paid $19 million for around 30,000 bitcoins that had been confiscated by the US Marshals Service in connection to the arrest of Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht... That was a wise move on Draper's part.
Diddy Is Having A Hard Time Selling His Infamous Beverly Hills Mansion
If Combs ends up needing some extra money to pay his legal fees, civil court judgments, or settlements in the near future, you may see a drastic price drop on the mansion in the near future.