Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $20 Million Date of Birth: Jan 29, 1940 (83 years old) Place of Birth: Hollywood Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 5 in (1.66 m) Profession: Actor, Author Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Katharine Ross' Net Worth

What is Katharine Ross's Net Worth?

Katharine Ross is an American actress who has a net worth of $20 million. That is a combined net worth with her husband of several decades, fellow actor Sam Elliott.

Katharine Ross is known for her roles in such films as "The Graduate," "Hellfighters," "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid," "The Stepford Wives," and "Voyage of the Damned." For her performance as Elaine Robinson in "The Graduate," she earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. On the small screen, Ross has appeared in many television films, and starred on the primetime soap opera "The Colbys."

Early Life and Education

Katharine Ross was born on January 29, 1940 in Los Angeles, California to Katherine, an Oklahoma native, and Dudley, a New Yorker who was serving in the Navy at the time. The family later settled in Walnut Creek in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a teenager, Ross went to Las Lomas High School, graduating in 1957. She subsequently studied for one year at Santa Rosa Junior College before dropping out to study acting in San Francisco. Ross eventually joined the Actors Workshop.

Film Career

Ross made her feature film debut in the 1965 war film "Shenandoah," playing the daughter-in-law of James Stewart's main character. She subsequently appeared in "Mister Buddwing," "The Singing Nun," and "Games." Ross had her career breakthrough in Mike Nichols's 1967 dramedy "The Graduate," appearing opposite Dustin Hoffman and Anne Bancroft. For her role as Elaine Robinson, she earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. Ross next played the daughter of John Wayne's character in the 1968 adventure film "Hellfighters." She had one of her most notable years in 1969, appearing alongside Robert Redford in two Westerns: "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" and "Tell Them Willie Boy is Here." Ross won the BAFTA Award for Best Actress for her combined achievement. She subsequently starred opposite Jason Robards in "Fools," which came out in late 1970. A couple years later, Ross starred in Brian De Palma's comedy "Get to Know Your Rabbit" and the mystery film "They Only Kill Their Masters."

Ross had one of her most memorable roles in 1975, starring as Joanna Eberhart in the film adaptation of "The Stepford Wives." The following year, she played Mira Hauser in "Voyage of the Damned," and won the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress for her work. Ross appeared in three films in 1978: the romantic drama "The Betsy" and the horror films "The Swarm" and "The Legacy." She starred opposite Sam Elliott in the lattermost film. Kicking off the 1980s, Ross appeared in the ensemble cast of the science-fiction war film "The Final Countdown." She was next in the 1982 political comedy thriller "Wrong is Right." Ross appeared less frequently on the big screen after that. She returned in 1986 with a role in "Red Headed Stranger," starring Willie Nelson and Morgan Fairchild. After another break, Ross appeared in the 1991 film "A Climate for Killing." She didn't return to the big screen until a decade later to play Dr. Lilian Thurman in the cult classic "Donnie Darko." Ross's credits since then include "Don't Let Go," "Eye of the Dolphin," and "The Hero."

Television Career

Ross began her television career making guest appearances on various shows in the 1960s. She appeared in episodes of "Sam Benedict," "The Lieutenant," "The Alfred Hitchcock Hour," and "Ben Casey," as well as such Western series as "The Virginian," "Gunsmoke," "Wagon Train," and "The Big Valley." In 1967, Ross starred in the NBC television film "The Longest Hundred Miles." She was in fewer television programs in the 1970s, with her credits including the miniseries "Origins of the Mafia" and the television films "Wanted: The Sundance Woman" and "Murder by Natural Causes." Ross went on to appear in several television films in the 1980s, including "Murder in Texas," "Marian Rose White," "The Shadow Riders," and "Travis McGee." She also starred on the ABC primetime soap opera "The Colbys," a spinoff of "Dynasty." Ross's other notable credits include the 1991 television film "Conagher," in which she starred alongside her husband Sam Elliott.

Stage Career

With the Actors Workshop early in her acting career, Ross appeared in the play "The Devil's Disciple." A couple years after that, she played Cordelia in a production of "King Lear" at UCLA. In the 1970s, Ross acted in small playhouses in the Los Angeles area. Her next major theatrical production wasn't until 2015, when she began appearing with her husband Sam Elliott in a production of "Love Letters" at the Malibu Playhouse.

Personal Life

Ross has been married and divorced multiple times. Her first husband was her college sweetheart, actor Joel Fabiani, to whom she was wed from 1960 to 1962. Next, from 1964 to 1967, she was married to John Marion. After completing "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" in 1969, Ross wed that film's Academy Award-winning cinematographer, Conrad L. Hall. The couple split in 1973 before divorcing in 1975 so Ross could marry Gaetano Lisi, a technician she met on the set of "The Stepford Wives." Ross and Lisi divorced in 1979. Five years later, Ross married her fifth husband, actor Sam Elliott, with whom she had worked on a few films already and would go on to do several more. Together, they have a daughter named Cleo. In 2011, Cleo reportedly stabbed Ross several times with a pair of scissors, resulting in a restraining order from her mother.

Real Estate

Sam and Katharine's primary residence is a 2.6-acre Malibu home that they purchased in the 1970s. Today this home is likely worth $6-10 million.

They also own a property in the Willamette Valley in Oregon, in addition to Elliott's childhood home in Portland which Elliott took ownership of following his mother's death in 2012.