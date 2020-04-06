Cristiano Ronaldo net worth and salary: Cristiano Ronaldo is a Portuguese professional soccer player, product ambassador and entrepreneur. As of this writing, Cristiano Ronaldo's net worth is $500 million.

Known as one of the greatest footballers of all time, Cristiano has earned his place among legends such as Pele, Maradona, and George Best. Also known as "CR7," he is often compared with Messi in a fiery debate over who is the best current player in the world. Cristiano Ronaldo is on pace to earn more than $1 billion in his career from salary and endorsements, a milestone that no other footballer has passed. When he accomplishes that feat he will join the $1 billion athlete club which currently includes Floyd Mayweather ($1 billion), Michael Schumacher ($1 billion), Jack Nicklaus ($1.15 billion), Arnold Palmer ($1.35 billion), Tiger Woods ($1.65 billion) and Michael Jordan ($2+ billion).

Early Life

Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro was born on February 5th, 1985 on the Portuguese island of Madeira. His mother was a cook, and his father was a gardener and a part-time equipment manager for a local soccer team. Cristiano's family was not affluent, and he shared a single room with all of his siblings. The name "Ronaldo" was added to Cristiano's name by his father in honor of Ronald Reagan.

Cristiano displayed notable talent from a young age, and by the age of 12, he had a successful trial with Sporting Lisbon who signed him as a youth player. By age 14, he had quit school in order to focus entirely on soccer. This coincided with Ronaldo's expulsion after throwing a chair at a teacher. It wasn't all smooth sailing, however, as Cristiano would later discover he had a racing heart – a condition that required surgery. After receiving heart surgery to restabilize his heart rate, Ronaldo returned to training.

Professional Career

At the age of 17, Cristiano Ronaldo made his debut for Sporting Lisbon's first team, scoring twice in a 3-0 win. After Sporting beat Manchester United 3-1 in 2003, Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson became determined to sign the young player. Ronaldo signed for Manchester United at the beginning of the next season, signing a record-breaking fee for a teenager in English football. He made his debut as a substitute in a 4-0 win, scoring a free-kick as his first goal for the Red Devils.

Although Ronaldo asked for a transfer in the 2006-2007 season, he continued to play for Machester United and improved his style of play in the process. During this season, he scored over 20 goals and won the Premier League title. The next season, he won the Champions League for the first time and scored 42 goals, setting a new club record. Ronaldo spent one more year at the club for the 2008-2009 season.

Ronaldo subsequently joined Real Madrid, his boyhood club, for a record-breaking transfer fee at the time. He scored in each of his first four games for the club, setting another record. He ended his debut season with Real Madrid with 33 goals. Next season, he became the first Real Madrid player to score more than 40 goals. The following year, he would shatter his previous records with 60 goals in all competition. After more years of success, he finished 2013 with 69 goals, winning the Ballon d'Or for the first time. In 2018, Ronaldo left Real Marid having won multiple trophies and setting various records.

He then joined Juventus, finishing his debut season with 21 goals and 8 assists. In 2020, Cristiano Ronaldo began his second season at Juventus. Ronaldo has also enjoyed a successful international career, winning the Euro Cup in 2016. In Portuguese colors, Ronaldo has played more of a leadership role in the team, often showing extraordinary levels of passion and commitment.

Endorsement Earnings and Salary



Cristiano Ronaldo typically earns more than $60 million per year as a base salary, although this has changed throughout the years and with his different clubs. Off the field, he earns more than $40 million a year from endorsements.

Between June 2017 and June 2018, Cristiano earned $108 million, $61 million through salary and $47 million from endorsements. Between June 2018 and June 2019, he earned $110 million from his empire.

One of his most lucrative brand endorsement deals was with Nike. In November 2016, it was revealed that Cristiano had signed a $1 billion "lifetime" deal with Nike. Specific terms of the deal are not known but it is believed that the deal came with a $100 million signing bonus.

In addition, Cristiano Ronaldo sells various self-branded products, such as perfumes and clothing.

After spending 9 years with Real Madrid, in 2018 Cristiano Ronaldo signed a four-year deal with Juventus that pays a base salary of $64 million.

Style Of Play

Cristiano Ronaldo began his career as a winger, using his speed and trickery to beat players in one-on-one situations and deliver crosses into the box. From a young age, he was also known for his shooting ability, particularly when it came to long-range strikes and free kicks. Cristiano developed his own trademark technique for free kicks which involved striking through the center of the ball in order to create an unpredictable path of flight.

Later in his career, Cristiano played as a central, traditional striker. As his pace diminished with age, Ronaldo reinvented his style of play to be more of a "goal poacher, finishing clinically inside the box. His ability to score from crosses is especially notable – either by towering headers or spectacular bicycle kicks. In recent years, Cristiano Ronaldo's free-kick abilities have suffered.

Awards and Trophies

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most decorated soccer players in history. He has won the Ballon D'Or five times, which is the highest honor an individual soccer player can receive. He has won the Golden Boot four times, which is a trophy given to the highest scorer across the various leagues. In regards to both of these awards, Ronaldo has won them more than any other European player.

As of 2020, Ronaldo won 29 trophies over the course of his career, including six league titles, five Champions League wins, a Euro Cup win, and a Nations League win. When he won the Champions League in 2018, he became the first player in history to do so five times. Cristiano's goal-scoring record is also record-breaking. As of 2020, he has scored over 700 goals over the course of his career for club and country. He scored 128 goals in the Champions League, which is a record, and also scored 9 goals in the Euro Cup – another record. At the age of 35, Ronaldo belonged to a small club of players who have appeared in more than 1,000 matches – with no sign of retiring.