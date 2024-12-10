What is Scott Rolen's Net Worth and Salary?

Scott Rolen is a former professional baseball player who has a net worth of $40 million. Scott Rolen played 17 seasons in MLB from 1996 to 2012. After starting out with the Philadelphia Phillies, he played for the St. Louis Cardinals, Toronto Blue Jays, and Cincinnati Reds. Among his career achievements, Rolen won the 2006 World Series with the Cardinals, and won a total of eight Gold Glove Awards between 1998 and 2010.

Career Earnings

During his career, Scott earned $117 million in MLB salary alone. During his career, Scott earned $117 million in MLB salary alone.

Early Life and Education

Scott Rolen was born on April 4, 1975 in Evansville, Indiana to Linda and Ed. As a teenager, he went to Jasper High School, where he played both baseball and basketball. In his senior year in 1993, Rolen was named Indiana Mr. Baseball.

Minor League Career

Although Rolen had committed to playing college basketball at the University of Georgia, he instead joined professional baseball when he was drafted in 1993 by MLB's Philadelphia Phillies. Starting out in the Phillies farm system, Rolen played for the Appalachian League's Martinsville Phillies in 1993 before moving to the South Atlantic League's Spartanburg Phillies in 1994. He then joined the Florida State League's Clearwater Phillies. Due to his strong performance, Rolen was promoted to the Eastern League's Reading Phillies later that season. He remained with Reading for the start of the 1996 season, but was soon promoted to the International League's Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Red Barons.

Philadelphia Phillies

Rolen was called up to the majors at the beginning of August in 1996. However, his season ended early when he fractured his ulna after being hit by a pitch in early September. Due to eligibility rules, Rolen had his official rookie season in 1997. That season proved to be his breakout one, as he became the first Phillie player since Dick Allen in 1964 to win the NL Rookie of the Year Award. The next season, Rolen won his first of eight Gold Glove Awards. He continued playing with the Phillies until midway through the 2002 season, when he was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals amid tensions with Phillies management.

St. Louis Cardinals

In late September of 2002, Rolen signed an eight-year contract with the St. Louis Cardinals. That year, he won the Silver Slugger Award. Rolen had one of his best career seasons in 2004, posting career highs in batting average (.314), home runs (34), and RBI (124). Moreover, he helped the Cardinals win the NLCS against the Houston Astros thanks to his two-run homer in Game 7. In the 2004 World Series, the Cardinals were swept by the Boston Red Sox.

Rolen had a less prodigious 2005 season, as he suffered from injuries and had season-ending shoulder surgery in August. He came back strong in 2006, batting .292 with 22 home runs and 95 RBI as the Cardinals made it back to the World Series. This time, the team won, defeating the Detroit Tigers in five games. During his final season with the Cardinals, in 2007, Rolen was beset by injuries and underwent season-ending shoulder surgery in September.

Toronto Blue Jays

In early 2008, Rolen was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays. After missing the start of the regular season due to hand surgery, he made his debut with the team toward the end of April. Rolen finished the season with a .262 batting average, 11 home runs, and 50 RBI. He remained with the Blue Jays for the first half of the 2009 season before he was traded.

Cincinnati Reds

Rolen was traded to the Cincinnati Reds at the end of July in 2009. The next season, he achieved a milestone when he hit his 300th career home run. Rolen also helped the Reds win their first division championship in 15 years. He continued playing for the team through 2012, when the Reds narrowly lost the NLDS to the San Francisco Giants.

Charity

In 1999, Rolen established the Enis Furley Foundation to help children and families in need. The group works through community outreach programs and the creation of outdoor retreats.

Personal Life

With his wife Niki, Rolen has a daughter named Raine and a son named Finn. They live in Bloomington, Indiana.

Real Estate

In 2003, Scott paid $2.25 million for a 10,600-square-foot estate on a 2-acre lot in Huntleigh, Missouri. He sold this home in 2008 for $3.5 million. In recent years, he has lived in Key West, Florida.