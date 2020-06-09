Taylor Swift Net Worth: Taylor Swift is an American singer and songwriter who has a net worth of $400 million. She was discovered at age 15 by future music mogul Scott Borchetta while performing at a Nashville cafe. Borchetta signed Taylor as the first artist under his newly-formed Big Machine Records.

Early Life: Taylor Alison Swift was born on December 13, 1989, in West Reading, Pennsylvania. Her father, Scott Kingsley Swift, was a stockbroker for Merrill Lynch; her mother, Andrea Gardner Swift, was a homemaker who had worked as a mutual fund marketing executive. Swift, who has said she has Scottish heritage, was named after the singer-songwriter James Taylor. She has a younger brother named Austin Kingsley Swift, who is an actor. Swift spent her early years on a Christmas tree farm, which her father purchased from one of his clients. Swift identifies as a Christian. She attended preschool and kindergarten at the Alvernia Montessori School, run by the Bernadine Franciscan sisters, before transferring to The Wyndcroft School. The family moved to a rented house in the suburban town of Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, where she attended Wyomissing Area Junior/Senior High School.

At age nine, Swift became interested in musical theater and performed in four Berks Youth Theatre Academy productions. She also traveled regularly to New York City for vocal and acting lessons. Swift later shifted her focus toward country music inspired by Shania Twain's songs, which made her "want to just run around the block four times and daydream about everything." She spent her weekends performing at local festivals and events. After watching a documentary about Faith Hill, Swift felt sure she needed to go to Nashville, Tennessee, to pursue a music career. She traveled with her mother at age eleven to visit Nashville record labels and submitted a demo tape of Dolly Parton and Dixie Chicks karaoke covers. She was rejected, however, because "everyone in that town wanted to do what I wanted to do. So, I kept thinking to myself, I need to figure out a way to be different." When Swift was about 12 years old, computer repairman and local musician Ronnie Cremer taught her to play guitar. He helped with her first efforts as a songwriter, leading to her writing "Lucky You." In 2003, Swift and her parents started working with New York-based music manager Dan Dymtrow. With his help, Swift modeled for Abercrombie & Fitch as part of their "Rising Stars" campaign, had an original song included on a Maybelline compilation CD and attended meetings with major record labels. After performing original songs at an RCA Records showcase, Swift was given an artist development deal and began making frequent trips to Nashville with her mother.

To help Swift break into country music, her father transferred to Merrill Lynch's Nashville office when she was 14, and the family relocated to a lakefront house in Hendersonville, Tennessee. Swift attended Hendersonville High School but after two years transferred to the Aaron Academy, which through homeschooling could accommodate her touring schedule; she graduated a year early.

Career: A year after signing with Big Machine Records, Swift released her first single "Tim McGraw," which preceded her first self-titled studio album release. Taylor Swift reached the number five position on the U.S. Billboard 200 but obtained the number one spot on the U.S. Country Music chart. The album produced two number one hit singles "Our Song" and "Should've Said No". To date, her first album has been certified platinum more than four times by the RIAA. Swift's second album, Fearless, peaked at number one on the U.S. Billboard, U.S. Country, New Zealand, and Canadian music charts. It has been certified platinum in four countries, six times in the USA alone, and also produced two number-one singles "Love Story" and "You Belong with Me". She has performed with music artists such as John Mayer, Justin Bieber and Faith Hill. Among Swift's many accolades are 23 American Music Awards, ten Grammy Awards, and 23 Billboard Music Awards. As of this writing, she has sold more than 50 million albums worldwide and 150 million singles. Between 2009 and 2018, Taylor embarked on five world tours that grossed a total of $943 million.

Swift has made several television and film appearances, both as herself on Saturday Night Live and Dateline NBC and in fictionalized roles on shows like Valentine's Day, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, and Hannah Montana: The Movie. Additionally, Swift has appeared in many popular publications including Seventeen, Teen Vogue, and Rolling Stone.

Personal Life: Taylor Swift's personal life has always been a fascinating subject for the media and her fans. She's been in a relationship with actor Joe Alwyn since May 2017, but before that she dated a who's who of famous men.

Taylor dated DJ Calvin Harris in 2015. That same year, she dated actor Tom Hiddleston.

In November 2012 she started dating Harry Styles. Over the 2012-2013 winter holidays, Taylor and Harry went to the British Virgin Islands together and were done soon after they returned, allegedly because they were both busy and never in one place for long.

In late 2010, Swift embarked on a three-month relationship with actor Jake Gyllenhaal.

She also dated John Mayer briefly, but long enough to write the song "Dear John" about him.

While filming the movie Valentine's Day, Swift met Taylor Lautner, and pretty soon the duo was completely inseparable. That relationship wasn't long-lived either but also inspired a song — "Back to December."

In 2008 Swift dated Joe Jonas for three months.

Endorsements and Earnings: Between June 2016 and June 2017, Taylor earned around $50 million. There have been several years where Swift has made more than $150 million off album sales, touring, merchandise and endorsements. For example, thanks largely to the massively successful 1989 world tour, Taylor earned $170 million between June 2015 and June 2016. Between June 2018 and June 2019, Taylor earned $185 million from her empire thanks largely to her "Reputation" stadium tour which grossed $266 million.

During her career, Taylor has partnered with hundreds of companies for endorsements and partnerships. Some of her partnership companies include AT&T, CoverGirl, Verizon Wireless, Diet Coke, Keds, AirAsia, Qantas, Sony Electronics and Target.

Republic Records Deal and Departure from Big Machine: Taylor produced six albums for Big Machine Records between 2006 and 2017. When her deal with Big Machine was up for renewal in 2018, we learned that her relationship with the company and its founder Scott Borchetta had become quite strained. Taylor's primary goal in the negotiation was to gain control of her first six albums. Borchetta reportedly offered her a deal in which she would gain control of her old albums one at a time upon releasing new albums for many years to come. Taylor, who knew that Borchetta was looking to sell his company, would later explain that she did not want to be sold off to a new company. She ultimately chose to walk away from Big Machine and her back catalog and signed a new long-term deal Republic Records, an imprint of Universal Music. The new deal came with two notable stipulations: 1) She owns all of her master recordings from here on out. 2) She gets a larger cut of profits from her music sales. Furthermore, if Universal ever sells its $1 billion stake in Spotify, Taylor will receive a large cut.

Real Estate: Taylor Swift's real estate portfolio is quite impressive. When she was just 20 years old she bought a condo in downtown Nashville that today is worth $3 million. In 2011 she spent $2.5 million on a large estate in the suburbs of Nashville. In 2013 she spent $6.65 million on a 12,000 square-foot waterfront home in Rhode Island. Taylor owns $50 million worth of apartments in New York City. Her Manhattan footprint started in 2014 when she bought a penthouse in Tribeca that she eventually transformed into a 10-bedroom duplex that today is likely worth north of $20 million on its own. In 2017 she bought the 100-year-old four-story penthouse next to the duplex for $12.5 million. In February 2018 she spent $10 million on another condo in her original building. In Los Angeles, she lives in a $30 million mansion that she acquired in September 2015.