Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $4 Million Date of Birth: Feb 21, 1958 (65 years old) Place of Birth: Saskatoon Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 2 in (1.88 m) Profession: Actor, Film Producer Nationality: Canada 💰 Compare Kim Coates' Net Worth

What Is Kim Coates' Net Worth?

Kim Coates is a Canadian-American actor and producer who has a net worth of $4 million. Kim Coates starred as Stanley Kowalski in a 1988 Broadway production of "A Streetcar Named Desire," and he is probably best known for the role of Alexander "Tig" Trager on the FX series "Sons of Anarchy" (2008–2014). Kim has more than 150 acting credits to his name, including the films "The Last Boy Scout" (1991), "The Client" (1994), "Bad Boys" (1995), "Auggie Rose" (2000), "Pearl Harbor" (2001), "Black Hawk Down" (2001), "Open Range" (2003), "King of Sorrow" (2006), "Goon" (2011), and "Donkeyhead" (2022). Coates has also appeared in the television series "Prison Break" (2006–2009), "CSI: Miami" (2008–2009), "Crossing Lines" (2013), "Ghost Wars" (2017–2018), "Bad Blood" (2017–2018), "Pretty Hard Cases" (2021), and "Van Helsing" (2021) and the miniseries "Godless" (2017) and "White House Plumbers" (2023). Kim was a producer on "Bad Blood" and "Donkeyhead," and he has produced the films "Hearts of War" (2007), "Sacrifice" (2011), "A Dark Truth" (2012), "Cold Brook" (2018), and "Neon Lights" (2022). In 2023, Coates was honored with the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal (Saskatchewan).

Early Life

Kim Coates was born Kim F. Coates on February 21, 1958, in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. He is the son of Joyce and Frederick Coates, and he attended the University of Saskatchewan. As a college student, he saw his first play and took a drama class as an elective, which inspired him to pursue a career as an actor.

Career

Kim was the youngest actor to star in the title role in Shakespeare's "Macbeth" at the Stratford Festival in Canada, and he made his Broadway debut as Stanley Kowalski in a 1988 production of "A Streetcar Named Desire." His first film was 1986's "The Boy in Blue," and he followed it with "Last Man Standing" (1987), "Palais Royale" (1988), "Cold Front" (1989), "Blind Fear" (1989), "The Amityville Curse" (1990), "The Last Boy Scout" (1991), "Dead Before Dawn" (1993), "The Client" (1994), "Waterworld" (1995), "Bad Boys" (1995), "Unforgettable" (1996), and "Airborne" (1998) and the TV movie "Dead Silence" (1997). Coates guest-starred on "Night Heat" (1985; 1987), "Miami Vice" (1987), "Rin Tin Tin: K-9 Cop" (1988), "Street Justice" (1993), "Kung Fu: The Legend Continues" (1993), "The Outer Limits" (1995; 2002), and "Poltergeist: The Legacy" (1997), and from 1998 to 1999, he had a recurring role as Kieran Keyes on the syndicated superhero series "Night Man." Kim played the title role in 2000's "Auggie Rose," and around this time, he appeared in the films "Battlefield Earth" (2000), "Killing Moon" (2000), "Black Hawk Down" (2001), "Full Disclosure" (2001), "The Scream Team" (2002), "Open Range" (2003), "Unstoppable" (2004), "Assault on Precinct 13" (2005), and "Hostage" (2005). He also co-starred with Ben Affleck, Josh Hartnett, Kate Beckinsale, and Cuba Gooding Jr. in the 2001 blockbuster "Pearl Harbor," which grossed $450.2 million at the box office.

Coates guest-starred on "Earth: Final Conflict" (2002), "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" (2004), "CSI: NY" (2005), "Hercules" (2006), "Smallville" (2007), "Cold Case" (2008), and "Entourage" (2008; 2011), and he had recurring roles as Richard Sullins on Fox's "Prison Break" (2006–2009) and Ron Saris on the CBS series "CSI: Miami" (2008–2009). From 2008 to 2014, Kim played Alexander "Tig" Trager on FX's "Sons of Anarchy," which aired 92 episodes over seven seasons. He reprised the role in a 2022 episode of the spin-off "Mayans M.C." Coates starred in the lead role of Steve Serrano in the 2006 film "King of Sorrow," which earned him two awards at the Action On Film International Film Festival. He appeared in the films "Silent Hill" (2006), "Skinwalkers" (2006), "The Poet" (2007), "Hero Wanted" (2008), "A Gunfighter's Pledge" (2008), "45 R.P.M." (2008), "Sinners & Saints" (2010), "A Little Help" (2010), "Resident Evil: Afterlife" (2010), and "A Dark Truth" (2012), and he received a Canadian Screen Award nomination for his performance as Ronnie Hortense in the 2011 sports comedy "Goon." He reprised his role in 2016's "Goon: Last of the Enforcers."

In 2013, Kim had a recurring role as Genovese on the crime thriller "Crossing Lines," then he appeared in the films "A Fighting Man" (2014), "The Land" (2016), "Officer Downe" (2016), "Strange Weather" (2016), "Cold Brook" (2018), "Fantasy Island" (2020), "See for Me" (2021), "Donkeyhead" (2022), "Neon Lights" (2022), "Double Down South" (2022), and "The Getback" (2023). He played Ed Logan in the 2017 Netflix miniseries "Godless," and from 2017 to 2018, he starred as Billy McGrath on the Syfy paranormal series "Ghost Wars" and Declan Gardiner on the Canadian crime drama "Bad Blood." In 2018, Coates won a Dora Mavor Moore Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male in a Principal Role – Play for his portrayal of Johnny "Rooster" Byron in the Jez Butterworth play "Jerusalem. In 2021, he had a recurring role as Bill Misiano on the CBC Television series "Pretty Hard Cases" and played Count Dalibor on the Syfy horror drama "Van Helsing." In 2023, Kim portrayed Watergate burglar Frank Sturgis in the HBO miniseries "White House Plumbers."

Personal Life

Kim married Diana Chappell in 1984, and they have two daughters, Brenna and Kyla. Coates has been an American citizen since 2010, and he holds dual citizenship between Canada and the U.S. He is close friends with his former co-stars Kevin Costner, William Fichtner, and Theo Rossi. Kim is a supporter of the nonprofit organization One Heart Source, which is dedicated to "end[ing] poverty in our lifetimes by designing high-quality global initiatives focused on education and health." He has also taken part in Rally for Kids events for The Pinball Clemons Foundation, which "provides marginalized and racialized youth with educational resources and options to integrate into the mainstream of society." In 2017, Coates received an honorary doctorate from his alma mater, the University of Saskatchewan.

Awards and Nominations

Coates has earned five Canadian Screen Award nominations, winning Best Lead Actor, Drama Series for "Bad Blood" in 2019. His other nominations were for Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role for "Goon" (2013), Best Lead Actor, Drama Program or Limited Series for "Bad Blood" (2018), Best Dramatic Series for "Bad Blood" (2019), and Best Guest Performance, Comedy for "Pretty Hard Cases" (2022). At the 2009 Action on Film International Film Festival, Kim won the Half-Life Award and was named Best Actor for "King of Sorrow." He received Gemini Award nominations for Best Performance by an Actor in a Guest Role in a Dramatic Series for "Poltergeist: The Legacy" and Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Supporting Role in a Dramatic Program or Mini-Series for "Dead Silence" in 1998, and in 2022, he earned a Leo Award nomination for Best Supporting Performance by a Male in a Motion Picture for "Donkeyhead."

Real Estate

In 2004, Coates paid $665,000 for a 2,002 square foot home in the Altadena area of Los Angeles. The home includes three bedrooms and three bathrooms.