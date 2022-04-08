Clayne Crawford Net Worth:

What Is Clayne Crawford's Net Worth and Salary?

Clayne Crawford is an American actor, producer, director, and writer who has a net worth of $4 million. Crawford is best known for starring as Martin Riggs on the Fox series "Lethal Weapon" (2016–2018), and he has also played Kevin Wade on Fox's "24" (2010) and Ted "Teddy" Talbot Jr. on SundanceTV's "Rectify" (2013–2015). Clayne has more than 70 acting credits to name, including the films "A Walk to Remember" (2002), "Swimfan" (2002), "The Perfect Host" (2010), and "The Killing of Two Lovers" (2020) and the television series "Jericho" (2006–2007), "The Glades" (2010–2011), "Justified" (2012), "Rogue" (2014), and "NCIS: New Orleans" (2015).

He wrote and directed the 2015 short film "Trust," and he has also directed the TV movie "The Barnes Brothers" (2007), the films "Kingshighway" (2010) and "Darnell Dawkins: Mouth Guitar Legend" (2010) and the "Lethal Weapon" episode "Jesse's Girl" (2018). Crawford produced "The Barnes Brothers" and "The Killing of Two Lovers" as well as the short films "Baby" (2010) and "The Lachrymist" (2014) and the feature film "Tinker'" (2017).

Early Life

Clayne Crawford was born Joseph Crawford on April 20, 1978, in Clay, Alabama. Crawford's parents, Lennie and Brian, split up when he was a child, and he has three half-siblings, Connie, Jace, and Anna. Clayne attended Hewitt-Trussville High School, where he was a member of the football and wrestling teams.

Career

After graduating from high school, Crawford drove to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career in 1996. He took jobs in construction to support himself, and he made his TV debut in a 1997 episode of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." In 2000, he changed his professional name to Clayne "in honor of an ancestor named Clan and his hometown of Clay." Crawford's first film was 2001's "One Blood Planet," and that year he also began a two-episode stint on "Roswell" and guest-starred on "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation." In 2002, he co-starred with Mandy Moore, Shane West, and Daryl Hannah in "A Walk to Remember" and appeared in the thriller "Swimfan," and he guest-starred on "CSI: Miami" in 2003. Clayne appeared in 2004's "A Love Song for Bobby Long" and "Evil Remains" and 2005's "The Great Raid," and in 2006, had a recurring role as Mitchell Cafferty on the CBS series "Jericho." That year he also appeared in the short film "F8" and the feature films "Steel City," "Wristcutters: A Love Story," "False Prophets," "Unknown," and "Feel." Crawford then guest-starred on "Women's Murder Club" (2007), "Gemini Division" (2008), "Life" (2008), "Leverage" (2009; 2012), "Cold Case" (2009), and "Criminal Minds" (2009) and appeared in the films "7-10 Split" (2007), "Walk the Talk" (2007), "On the Doll" (2007), "X's and O's" (2007), and "The Donner Party" (2009).

In 2010, Clayne co-starred with David Hyde Pierce in "The Perfect Host," played an FBI agent in "Smokin' Aces 2: Assassins' Ball," guest-starred on "Burn Notice" and "Law & Order: Criminal Intent," and had a recurring role as Kevin Wade on "24." From 2010 to 2011, he played Ray Cargill in seven episodes of the A&E crime drama "The Glades." Crawford guest-starred on "CSI: NY" (2011), "Memphis Beat" (2011), "Justified" (2012), and "Graceland" (2013), and he had recurring roles as Danny "Cheat" Chetowski on the Audience Network's "Rogue" (2014) and Cade LaSalle on the CBS series "NCIS: New Orleans" (2015). He appeared in the films "The Baytown Outlaws" (2012), "N.Y.C. Underground" (2013), "A Fighting Season" (2015), "Convergence" (2015), "Warrior Road" (2016), "Spectral" (2016), "Above Ground" (2017), and "Tinker'" (2017), and from 2013 to 2015, he starred as Ted "Teddy" Talbot Jr. on "Rectify," which earned him a Critics' Choice Television Award nomination. In 2016, Clayne began playing Martin Riggs on "Lethal Weapon" alongside Damon Wayans. In May 2018, reports surfaced about bad behavior and hostility on the set involving Crawford, resulting in Clayne being fired from the show and Martin Riggs being killed off. Since his firing from "Lethal Weapon," Crawford has guest-starred on "Into the Dark" (2019) and played the lead role in the 2020 film "The Killing of Two Lovers."

Personal Life

Clayne married Sunshine Kiki Brown in 2004. They have two sons, Colt and Joey, and Crawford is stepfather to Abby, Brown's daughter from a previous relationship. Clayne and Colt both appeared in the 2017 film "Tinker.'" Crawford founded the non-profit organization the Clayne Crawford Foundation, which "partners with charities in Alabama to empower children, women, and veterans with awareness campaigns and donation drives."

Awards and Nominations

In 2019, Crawford was named Best Actor for "22" at the Independent Shorts Awards and Global Shorts, Los Angeles. The film also earned him a nomination at the 2021 FirstGlance Film Festival, Philadelphia. For "Tinker,'" Clayne received a Best Actor award at the 2017 Sutter Creek International Film Festival, a Best Lead Actor award at the 2018 Red Dirt International Film Festival, a Best Lead Actor nomination at the 2017 Indie Gathering International Film Festival, and a Best Actor: Feature Film nomination at the 2018 International Christian Film Festival. In 2003, he won a Young Hollywood Award for One to Watch – Male, and in 2006, he received a Screencraft Award for Best Actor for "F8" at the New York International Independent Film & Video Festival. In 2015, Crawford earned a Canadian Screen Award nomination for Best Performance in a Guest Role, Dramatic Series for "Rogue," and in 2016, he was nominated for a Critics Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for "Rectify." He received a Teen Choice Award nomination for Choice TV Actor: Action for "Lethal Weapon" in 2017, and in 2021, "The Killing of Two Lovers" earned him a Best Actor nomination at the Hollywood Critics Association Midseason Awards and a John Cassavetes Award nomination at the Film Independent Spirit Awards.