What is Theo Rossi's Net Worth?

Theo Rossi is an American actor and producer who has a net worth of $4 million. Theo Rossi is best known for playing intelligence officer Juan Carlos "Juice" Ortiz in the American action crime drama television series "Sons of Anarchy" from 2008 to 2014, and Hernan "Shades" Alvarez – a menacing and manipulative criminal – in the American Marvel series "Luke Cage" from 2016 to 2018.

Early Years

John Theodore Rossi, professionally known as Theo Rossi, was born on June 4, 1975, in Staten Island, New York. He is the son of dressmaker Mary Jane Tomasino, whom he has called "the most powerful woman on the planet, in every single way." His father left the family when Rossi was eight years old. He has stated that although he didn't realize it at the time, it was the best thing that could have happened. In a June 2024 I Pie podcast, he stated, "I don't really remember the bad behavior. I remember him being very funny and very sarcastic. I remember him always having the wandering eye. I remember him being the center of attention in every room he was in. And I wish that I would have understood that he just shouldn't have been a dad. I think I would have had a much better relationship if I just understood that he just never should have had kids." Rossi has said that his separation from his father at such a young age has caused him to become the best father he can be for his two sons.

Rossi studied acting at the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute in New York. To earn an income, he sold drugs for many years before moving to California.

Television

Theo Rossi made his television debut in 2001 in the American drama series "Boston Public," playing Brandon Webber in two episodes. He went on to appear in episodes of "Malcolm in the Middle," "NYPD Blue," "Medical Investigation," "American Dreams," and "Blind Justice." In 2005, he played Norris Clayton in an episode of "Veronica Mars" and Desantis in an episode of "Code Breakers." In 2006, he appeared in "Without a Trace," "Lost," "Heist," "The Unit," "Bones" and "Jericho."

After guest roles in "Shark," "Las Vegas," and "Grey's Anatomy," Rossi scored the role of intelligence officer Juan Carlos "Juice" Ortiz on the American action crime drama "Sons of Anarchy." From 2008 to 2014, he appeared in 85 episodes of the show, which follows a close-knit motorcycle club operating outside the law in California.

From 2009 to 2013, Rossi appeared in episodes of "Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles," "CSI: Miami," "Lie To Me," "Hawaii Five-0," "Alcatraz," and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." In 2016, he claimed the role of Hernan "Shades" Alvarez – a menacing and manipulative criminal – in the American Marvel series "Luke Cage," which aired until 2018.

In 2021, Rossi played Gene in the Netflix miniseries "True Story" and, in 2024, played Dr. Julian Rush in the American crime drama miniseries "The Penguin."

Film

Theo Rossi made his film debut in 2002, playing Montille in "The Myersons." His next movie role was as Anthony in the 2003 comedy "The Challenge" starring Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. Roles in "Buds for Life," "House of the Dead 2," "Cloverfield" and "Kill Theory" followed.

In 2009, Rossi appeared as Spaz in the American drama "The Informers," as Tino Hull in the American horror film "Red Sands" and as Mike in the short film "Space."

Rossi produced and starred as Todd in the 2015 American film "Bad Hurt," based on Mark Kemble's play "Bad Hurt on Cedar Street," about a dysfunctional family in Providence, Rhode Island. The film went on to win a Sunscreen Film Festival West Award for Best Narrative Feature.

In 2017, Rossi was nominated for an Imagen Award for Best Actor for his performance as recently-released prisoner Francisco "Ghost" Alvarez in the American drama Lowriders.

In 2019, Rossi played Deuce in the American crime thriller "Vault," Officer Dominic Reyes in the American drama "American Skin" and Billy in the American horror mystery "Rattlesnake."

In the 2020 British supernatural horror film "Ghosts of War," Rossi portrayed Private Kirk. The following year, he played Burt Cummings in the American post-apocalyptic film "Army of the Dead." Four films followed in 2022; "Escape the Field," "Vendetta – starring Bruce Willis and Mike Tyson – "Dear Zoe," and "Emily the Criminal" for which he was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Performance.

In 2023, Rossi played Danny in the American horror film "Squealer." The following year, he played Ramos in the American biographical drama "Bosco," based on the true story of Quawntay "Bosco" Adams, who was sentenced to 35 years in prison on a marijuana possession charge and escaped two years later with the help of a woman he met through a dating ad.

Philanthropy

In 2019, Theo Rossi joined the Advisory Board of the Harlem Film House, a corporation that provides access and opportunity to filmmakers and content creators in underserved communities around the world. The corporation produces the annual Hip Hop Film Festival, a culture film fest dedicated to providing a platform to artists who might not otherwise have one. The corporation also runs the Meta Film Works program and the streaming network MyFreshTV.

Rossi is an Ambassador for the Boot Campaign, an organization established in 2009 to provide personalized care for veterans through a combination of programs that address their mental and physical well-being and quality of life. Rossi regularly visits military bases to assist in organizing the annual Boot Ride and Rally, which raises funds for the Boot Campaign.

Along with his friends and family, Rossi founded Staten Island Strong after Hurricane Sandy hit Staten Island. A grassroots organization dedicated to the clean-up and reconstruction of devastated homes, it rebuilt three residences the storm had destroyed. Tee shirts, coffee cups, and other merchandise declaring "Staten Island Strong" were sold to raise money for the organization.

Rossi switched to a vegan diet when he was 23 years old and became an animal rights supporter. He has partnered with The Humane Society of the United States to launch a campaign to help protect street dogs and has appeared in a PETA ad to promote pet adoption. He and his family have a rescue dog named Benito.

Personal Life

Theo Rossi married Meghan McDermott on November 14, 2014. Their son Kane Alexander was born on June 8, 2015, and their son Arlo Benjamin followed on August 3, 2017. The family resides on a ranch in Austin, Texas, where they grow all their own food and eat a mostly plant-based diet.