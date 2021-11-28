Patrick Wilson Net Worth:

splits: 9

What Is Patrick Wilson's Net Worth?

Patrick Wilson is an American actor, director, producer, and singer who has a net worth of $7 million. Wilson first gained national notice singing "On the Street Where You Live" at the Kennedy Center Honors for Julie Andrews in 2001. Patrick has starred as demonologist Ed Warren in "The Conjuring" franchise (2013–present) and Josh Lambert in the "Insidious" film franchise (2010–present), and he played Joe Pitt in the miniseries "Angels in America" (2003), Dr. Michael Holt on the CBS medical drama "A Gifted Man" (2011–2012), and Lou Solverson on FX's "Fargo" (2015).

He has more than 60 film, television, and stage credits to his name, including "Hard Candy" (2005), "Little Children" (2006), "Aquaman" (2018), "Barefoot in the Park" (2006), and "All My Sons" (2008–2009). Wilson earned Tony nominations for Best Actor in a Musical for "The Full Monty" (2000–2001) and "Oklahoma!" (2002). He also produced and starred in the 2014 film "Let's Kill Ward's Wife," and in October 2020, it was announced that he would be making his directorial debut with "Insidious: The Dark Realm."

Early Life

Patrick Wilson was born Patrick Joseph Wilson on July 3, 1973, in Norfolk, Virginia. His mother, Mary Kay, was a professional singer and voice teacher, and his father, John, was a news anchor for Tampa's WTVT. Patrick and his two older brothers, Mark and Paul, grew up in St. Petersburg, Florida, and after graduating from Shorecrest Preparatory School, he earned a B.F.A. in Drama from Pittsburgh's Carnegie Mellon University in 1995.

Career

After graduating from Carnegie Mellon, Wilson was an understudy in a 1995 touring production of "Miss Saigon, then he played Billy Bigelow in a national tour of "Carousel" in 1996. He earned a Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Actor in a Musical for his performance in a 1999 off-Broadway production of "Bright Lights, Big City," and in 2000, he made his Broadway debut as Jerry Lukowski in "The Full Monty," receiving nominations from the Tonys, Drama Desk Awards, and Outer Critics Circle. Patrick filmed his first movie, "My Sister's Wedding," in 2000, but it was never released. In 2002, he returned to Broadway as Curly McLain in "Oklahoma!," which earned him a Tony nomination and a Drama Desk Award nomination. Wilson received nominations from the Primetime Emmys and Golden Globes for the 2003 HBO miniseries "Angels in America," which was based on the 1991 Tony Kushner play of the same name. In 2004, he portrayed William B. Travis in the Western "The Alamo" and Viscount Raoul de Chagny in the Joel Schumacher-directed film adaptation of "The Phantom of the Opera." Patrick co-starred with Elliot Page in the 2005 psychological thriller "Hard Candy," and he earned critical acclaim and a Young Hollywood Award for playing Brad Adamson in 2006's "Little Children." That year he also appeared in the film "Running with Scissors," narrated the documentary "Tampa Bay: Living Legacy," and appeared on Broadway in "Barefoot in the Park."

Wilson appeared in the films "Purple Violets" (2007), "Evening" (2007), "Brothers Three: An American Gothic" (2007), "Life in Flight" (2008), "Lakeview Terrace" (2008), and "Passengers" (2008), and he played Dan Dreiberg/Nite Owl II in the 2009 superhero movie "Watchmen." From 2008 to 2009, he starred as Chris Keller in a Broadway production of "All My Sons," and in 2010, he appeared in the films "Barry Munday," "The A-Team," "The Switch," and "Morning Glory" and played Josh Lambert in the supernatural horror film "Insidious," which grossed $99.5 million against a $1.5 million budget. Patrick reprised his role in 2013's "Insidious: Chapter 2," which brought in $161.9 million at the box office (against a $5 million budget). From 2011 to 2012, he starred on the series "A Gifted Man," and he guest-starred on HBO's "Girls" in 2013 and 2017. Wilson appeared in the films "The Ledge" (2011), "Young Adult" (2011), "Prometheus" (2012), "Jack Strong" (2014), "Space Station 76" (2014), "Stretch" (2014), and "Big Stone Gap" (2014), and in 2013, he portrayed real-life demonologist Ed Warren for the first time. Co-starring Vera Farmiga as clairvoyant Lorraine Warren, "The Conjuring" was a massive hit ($319.5 million) that led to a franchise known as "the Conjuring Universe," which includes eight films as of this writing. Patrick has appeared in three of these films besides "The Conjuring": 2016's "The Conjuring 2," 2019's "Annabelle Comes Home," and 2021's "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It." Each of these films grossed $200 million or more.

In 2015, Wilson played Lou Solverson in season two of "Fargo," a performance that earned him several award nominations, and appeared in the films "Zipper," "Home Sweet Hell," and "Bone Tomahawk." In 2016, he had a voice cameo as the President of the United States in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" and starred in the films "A Kind of Murder," "The Hollow Point," and "The Founder." Patrick played Orm Marius / Ocean Master in the 2018 blockbuster "Aquaman" ($1.148 billion), and in November 2019, he confirmed that he would be reprising the role in "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom." Wilson had an uncredited cameo in the 2019 drama "The Assistant," and he appeared in the films "The Commuter" (2018), "Nightmare Cinema" (2018), "In the Tall Grass" (2019), and "Midway" (2019). In 2019, he guest-starred as himself on the Lorne Michaels-produced series "The Other Two," which aired on Comedy Central before moving to HBO Max in 2021.

Personal Life

Patrick married actress Dagmara Domińczyk on June 18, 2005, and they have two sons, Kalin (born June 23, 2006) and Kassian (born August 9, 2009). Wilson is the brother-in-law of actress Marika Domińczyk, who is married to actor Scott Foley. Patrick received an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts from Connecticut's Trinity College, and he was the school's Commencement Speaker in May 2011. He also gave the keynote address at Carnegie Mellon University's commencement in 2012. Patrick is in a band called VanWilson with his brothers, and in 2012, they performed at a charity concert benefiting the Southeastern Guide Dogs "Paws For Patriots" program." The benefit raised $30,000, and the organization named puppies after the band members.

Awards and Nominations

In 2004, Wilson received a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie for "Angels in America," and the miniseries earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television and an Online Film & Television Association Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture or Miniseries. He also received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for "Fargo" in 2016. Patrick received the Time-Machine Honorary Award at the 2019 Sitges – Catalonian International Film Festival, and in 2006, he won a Young Hollywood Award for Breakthrough Performance – Male for "Little Children." He earned Critics Choice Television Award nominations for Best Guest Performer in a Comedy Series for "Girls" (2013) and Best Actor in a Movie Made for Television or Limited Series for "Fargo" (2016), and he received Gold Derby Award nominations for "Angels in America" (TV Movie/Mini Supporting Actor of the Decade), "Girls" (Comedy Guest Actor), and "Fargo" (TV Movie/Mini Lead Actor).

Wilson earned "Fangoria" Chainsaw Award nominations for Relationship from Hell for "Hard Candy" (2006) and Best Actor for "Insidious: Chapter 2" (2014). He received Fright Meter Award nominations for Best Actor for both "Insidious: Chapter 2" and "The Conjuring" in 2013, and he earned a Scream Award nomination for Best Horror Actor for "Insidious" in 2011. Patrick has received Satellite Award nominations for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television for "Angels in America" (2004), Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Comedy or Musical for "The Phantom of the Opera" (2005), and Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama for "Little Children" (2006). Wilson has also earned nominations from the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films (Best Supporting Actor on Television for "Fargo"), Faro Island Film Festival (Favorite Actor for "Aquaman"), IGN Summer Movie Awards (Best TV Actor for "Fargo"), and Teen Choice Awards (Choice Movie Villain for "Aquaman").