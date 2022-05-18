Aidan Quinn Net Worth:

What Is Aidan Quinn's Net Worth?

Aidan Quinn is an American actor, producer, and director who has a net worth of $8 million. Quinn earned Primetime Emmy nominations for the TV movies "An Early Frost" (1985) and "Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee" (2007), and he has played Daniel Webster on "The Book of Daniel" (2006), Lt. Kevin Sweeney on "Prime Suspect" (2011–2012), and Captain Thomas 'Tommy' Gregson on "Elementary" (2012–2019). Aidan has more than 90 acting credits to his name, including the films "Desperately Seeking Susan" (1985), "Benny & Joon" (1993), "This Is My Father" (1998), "Practical Magic" (1998), "Songcatcher" (2000), "Song for a Raggy Boy" (2003), and "Dark Matter" (2007) and the television series "Third Watch" (2004–2005), "Canterbury's Law" (2008), and "Weeds" (2011). He executive produced "This Is My Father," and he directed the 2016 "Elementary" episode "It Serves You Right to Suffer." Quinn has also performed on Broadway, playing Stanley Kowalski in a 1988 production of "A Streetcar Named Desire."

Early Life

Aidan Quinn was born Aidan T. Quinn on March 8, 1959, in Rockford, Illinois. He grew up in Rockford, Chicago, Dublin, and Birr, County Offaly, Ireland, with his Irish Catholic parents, Teresa and Michael, and siblings Declan, Marian, and Paul. Marian is an actress/writer/director, Declan is a cinematographer, and sadly, Paul (an actor/director) passed away from cancer in 2015. The three Quinn brothers worked together on the 1998 film "This Is My Father," which won awards from the National Board of Review and Atlantic Film Festival. Aidan's father taught English Literature, and his mother worked as a bookkeeper while the family was living in Illinois. Quinn got his start in the theatre at age 19 in Chicago, and he trained at Evanston's Piven Theatre Workshop, which was founded by Byrne and Joyce Piven, the parents of actor Jeremy Piven.

Career

Aidan made his big screen debut in 1984's "Reckless," and in 1985, he co-starred with Madonna and Rosanna Arquette in "Desperately Seeking Susan" and played Michael Pierson in the TV movie "An Early Frost." He then appeared in the films "The Mission" (1986), "Stakeout" (1987), "Crusoe" (1989), "The Handmaid's Tale" (1990), and "Avalon" (1990) and the TV movies "All My Sons" (1987), "Perfect Witness" (1989), "Lies of the Twins" (1991), and "A Private Matter" (1992). Quinn starred as Benjamin 'Benny' Pearl in the 1993 romantic comedy "Benny & Joon" alongside Johnny Depp and Mary Stuart Masterson, and in 1994, he appeared in the films "Blink," "Mary Shelley's Frankenstein," and "Legends of the Fall." In 1995, he narrated "The Irish in America" and "Out of Ireland: The Story of Irish Emigration to America" and co-starred with Kate Beckinsale in the horror film "Haunted," then he appeared in "Looking for Richard" (1996), "Michael Collins" (1996), "Commandments" (1997), "The Assignment" (1997), and "In Dreams" (1999) and portrayed Henry Morton Stanley in the TV movie "Forbidden Territory: Stanley's Search for Livingstone" (1997). Aidan played Officer Gary Hallet in 1998's "Practical Magic" alongside Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman, and he starred as Brian Turner in the 1999 Wes Craven-directed musical drama "Music of the Heart."

Quinn portrayed Paul McCartney in the 2000 VH1 movie "Two of Us," and that year he also appeared in the film "Songcatcher" and the TV movie "The Prince and the Pauper." He then starred in the films "Stolen Summer" (2002), "Evelyn" (2002), "Song for a Raggy Boy" (2003), "Bobby Jones: Stroke of Genius" (2004), "Shadow of Fear" (2004), "Return to Sender" (2004), and "Nine Lives" (2005) and the TV movies "See You in My Dreams" (2004), "Plainsong" (2004), "Cavedweller" (2004), "Miracle Run" (2004), and "The Exonerated" (2005) and portrayed Gen. Benedict Arnold in the TV movie "Benedict Arnold: A Question of Honor" (2003). From 2004 to 2005, Aidan had a recurring role as Lieutenant/Captain John Miller on NBC's "Third Watch," and in 2005, he played David Roby on the HBO miniseries "Empire Falls," which won a Golden Globe for Best Miniseries or Television Film. In 2006, he starred in the lead role of Daniel Webster on NBC's "The Book of Daniel," and the following year, he portrayed Henry L. Dawes in the HBO Western "Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee."

Quinn played Matthew 'Matt' Furey on the Fox legal drama "Canterbury's Law" in 2008, then he appeared in the films "A Shine of Rainbows" (2009), "The Eclipse" (2009), "Handsome Harry" (2009), "Flipped" (2010), "Festival of Lights" (2010), "Sarah's Key" (2010), and "Across the Line: The Exodus of Charlie Wright" (2010) and portrayed President Ulysses S. Grant in 2010's "Jonah Hex." In 2011, Aidan had a recurring role as Foster 'Chuck' Klein on Showtime's "Weeds" and played Lt. Kevin Sweeney on NBC's "Prime Suspect," and from 2012 to 2019, he starred as Captain Thomas 'Tommy' Gregson on the CBS series "Elementary," which aired 154 episodes over seven seasons. He appeared in the films "Unknown" (2011), "The Stand Up" (2011), "If I Were You" (2012), "Allegiance" (2012), "The Last Keepers" (2013), "Stay" (2013), and "Change in the Air" (2018), and he portrayed Theodore Roosevelt in the HBO miniseries "The American Guest" in 2019. In 2021, he appeared in the film "Spiked" and guest-starred on the 500th episode of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," and in 2022, he co-starred with Liam Neeson in the action thriller "Blacklight."

Personal Life

Aidan married Elizabeth Bracco, his "Stakeout" co-star and the sister of Lorraine Bracco, on September 1, 1987, and they have two daughters, Ava (born 1989) and Mia (born 1998). Ava, who has autism, appeared in Aidan's 1990 film "Avalon," and Mia appeared in his 2009 film "The Eclipse." Quinn is a sports fan, and he supports the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Cubs. He has played in charity golf events for Samuel L. Jackson's testicular cancer awareness campaign "One for the Boys" and the community redevelopment program the East Lake Foundation, and in 1991, he took part in MTV's "Books: Feed Your Head" PSAs for literacy promotion and read an excerpt of Franz Kafka's "The Metamorphosis." Aidan has served as an honorary board member of the New Jersey-based charity the National Alliance for Autism Research, and he spoke at The Autism Coalition's "Night of Too Many Stars" gala in 2003.

Awards and Nominations

Quinn has earned two Primetime Emmy nominations, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Special for "An Early Frost" (1986) and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or Movie for "Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee" (2007). He has been nominated for five Irish Film and Television Awards, winning Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Film for "The Eclipse" in 2010; his other nominations were for Best Actor in a Male Role for "This Is My Father" (1999), the Audience Award for Best Actor in a Film (2003), Best Actor in a Film for "Song for a Raggy Boy" (2003), and Best Actor in a Feature Film for "Return to Sender" (2005). In 2000, Aidan and his "Songcatcher" co-stars shared a Special Jury Prize For Ensemble Cast at the Sundance Film Festival.

In 2007, Quinn received an Online Film & Television Association Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture or Miniseries and a Satellite Award nomination for Best Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television for "Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee." He earned CableACE Award nominations for Actor in a Movie or Miniseries for "Perfect Witness" (1991) and Supporting Actor in a Movie or Miniseries for "A Private Matter" (1993), and he received a Film Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best Supporting Male for "Cavedweller" in 2005. In 1999, Aidan earned a Blockbuster Entertainment Award nomination for Favorite Actor – Comedy/Romance for "Practical Magic," and in 2005, the "Nine Lives" cast received a Gotham Award nomination for Best Ensemble Performance. For his stage work, he won a Theatre World Award for "A Streetcar Named Desire" in 1988.

Real Estate

In 2016, Quinn put his five-bedroom home in upstate New York on the market for $1.3 million. The home, which measures more than 4,000 square feet, sits on nearly four acres of land and includes a chef's kitchen, stone walls, beamed ceilings, and bay windows.