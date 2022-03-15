Corey Stoll Net Worth:

What Is Corey Stoll's Net Worth and Salary?

Corey Stoll is an American actor who has a net worth of $6 million. Stoll is best known for starring as Peter Russo on the Netflix series "House of Cards" (2013; 2016), Dr. Ephraim Goodweather on FX's "The Strain"(2014–2017), and Michael Prince on Showtime's "Billions" (2020–present), and he played Darren Cross / Yellowjacket in the 2015 Marvel film "Ant-Man." Corey has more than 60 acting credits to his name, including the films "Midnight in Paris" (2011), "The Bourne Legacy" (2012), "This Is Where I Leave You" (2014), "The Many Saints of Newark" (2021), and "West Side Story" (2021) and the television series "Law & Order: LA" (2010–2011), "Girls" (2016–2017), "The Deuce" (2019), and "Baghdad Central" (2020).

Stoll has also performed in Broadway productions of "Henry IV" (2003), "Old Acquaintance" (2007), and "A View From the Bridge" (2010), and he earned a Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play for a Laura Pels Theatre production of "Intimate Apparel" (2004) and a Joe A. Callaway Award for "Troilus and Cressida" at "Shakespeare in the Park" (2016).

Early Life

Corey Stoll was born Corey Daniel Stoll on March 14, 1976, in Manhattan, New York City. He grew up in a Jewish household with mother Judith, father Stephen, and an older brother. Stephen co-founded the public high school The Beacon School. From 1988 to 1992, Corey attended Long Lake Camp for the Arts, where he studied drama, then he graduated from the Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts. After earning a degree from Ohio's Oberlin College in 1998, Corey enrolled in the Tisch School of the Arts' Graduate Acting Program at New York University, graduating in 2003.

Career

In 2001, Stoll appeared in the short film "Okénka," and in 2004, he guest-starred on "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "Charmed," and "NYPD Blue." He made his feature film debut in 2005's "North Country" alongside Charlize Theron and Frances McDormand, then he appeared in "Lucky Number Slevin" (2006) and co-starred with Jim Carrey in "The Number 23" (2007). Corey guest-starred on "Alias" (2005), "Numb3rs" (2005), "ER" (2005), "CSI: Miami" (2005), "Law & Order" (2006), "Without a Trace" (2006), "NCIS" (2006–2007), and "The Good Wife" (2009), and he appeared in the TV movie "A Girl Like Me: The Gwen Araujo Story" (2006) and the films "Brief Interviews with Hideous Men" (2009) and "Push" (2009). From 2010 to 2011, he played Detective Tomas "TJ" Jaruszalski on NBC's "Law & Order: LA," which ran for 22 episodes. Stoll appeared in the 2010 films "Helena from the Wedding" and "Salt," and he portrayed Ernest Hemingway in 2011's "Midnight in Paris," earning an Independent Spirit Award nomination for his performance. In 2012, he starred in the films "The Time Being" and "Victoriana," and he played Zev Vendel in "The Bourne Legacy," which grossed $276.1 million at the box office. In 2013 and 2016, Corey played Rep. Peter Russo in 12 episodes of "House of Cards" and received a Golden Globe nomination for the role. Around this time, he also appeared in the films "C.O.G" (2013), "Decoding Annie Parker" (2013), "Non-Stop" (2014), "Glass Chin" (2014), and "The Good Lie" (2014), and he co-starred with Jason Bateman, Tina Fey, Jane Fonda, Kathryn Hahn, and Adam Driver in 2014's "This Is Where I Leave You."

Stoll played John Bruno in the 2014 HBO movie "The Normal Heart," and from 2014 to 2017, he starred in the lead role of Dr. Ephraim Goodweather on the horror series "The Strain," which aired 46 episodes over four seasons and won a Critics Choice Television Award for Most Exciting New Series. In 2015, he reunited with Charlize Theron in "Dark Places," appeared in the films "Anesthesia" and "Black Mass," and played Darren Cross / Yellowjacket in the gigantic hit "Ant-Man," which brought in $519.3 million at the box office. From 2016 to 2017, he had a recurring role as Dill Harcourt on HBO's "Girls," and he appeared in the 2016 films "Café Society" and "Gold." Corey narrated 2017's "A Season with Navy Football," and in 2018, he portrayed Buzz Aldrin in "First Man" and appeared in the films "The Seagull" and "Driven" and the TV series "The Romanoffs." In 2019, he played Cyrus Clifford in the political drama "The Report" and Hank Jaffe in season three of the HBO series "The Deuce." In 2020, Stoll had a recurring role as Charles Wainwright on Netflix's "Ratched," played Captain John Perodi on the British crime thriller "Baghdad Central," and began starring as Michael Prince on the Showtime drama "Billions." In 2021, he played Corrado "Junior" Soprano in "The Sopranos" prequel "The Many Saints of Newark" and Police Lieutenant Schrank in the Academy Award-nominated musical "West Side Story," and he co-starred with Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain in the HBO miniseries "Scenes from a Marriage."

Personal Life

Corey became engaged to actress Nadia Bowers in October 2014, and they married on June 21, 2015. The couple welcomed a son in October 2015. In July 2015, "People" magazine asked Stoll what excited him the most about becoming a father, and Corey answered, "Playing with my Yellowjacket action figure with him."

Awards and Nominations

In 2014, Stoll earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television for "House of Cards." He has been nominated for five Gold Derby Awards, winning Drama Supporting Actor for "House of Cards" in 2013. His other nominations were for Breakthrough Performer of the Year for "House of Cards" (2013), Comedy Guest Actor for "Girls" (2016), and Ensemble Cast for "Midnight in Paris " (2012) and "West Side Story" (2022). Corey won an International Online Cinema Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for "House of Cards" in 2013, and he received nominations for Best Supporting Actor for "Midnight in Paris" (2012) and Best Ensemble Cast for "West Side Story" (2022). "House of Cards" also earned him a Critics Choice Television Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (2013) and a Satellite Award nomination for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television (2014). In 2011, the "Midnight in Paris" cast received a Phoenix Film Critics Society Award nomination for Best Ensemble Acting, and in 2012, Stoll earned an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best Supporting Male for the film.