Bobbi Althoff Net Worth

What is Bobbi Althoff's Net Worth?

Bobbi Althoff is a content creator, influencer, and social media personality who has a net worth of $4 million. Bobbi Althoff got her big break when she landed an interview with Drake in July 2023 on her podcast, "The Really Good Podcast." The episode got millions of views due to the rapper's large following, and she became a viral sensation.

Early Life

Bobbi Althoff was born on July 31, 1997, and raised in California. She got her start by sharing sarcastic and comedic tips about married life and parenting while mixing in fashion try-on videos and beauty routines. She made her first TikTok in February 2021 in which she jokingly introduced her daughter as Pistachio.

Career

Bobbi Althoff started gaining a decent following during her second pregnancy when she really doubled-down as a TikTok parent influencer parody. But she turned into one of the most talked about people in pop culture almost overnight; She launched "The Really Good Podcast" in April 2023 and became a star when she landed a Drake interview in July. Drake doesn't give many interviews, so his millions of fans tuned in for the exclusive back-and-forth. After her first episode featuring actor Rick Glassman and her second episode with comedian Funny Marco, Althoff decided to shoot her shot and sent Drake a DM asking if he wanted to be on the podcast. Surprisingly, he said yes and sent over his touring schedule. Bobbi knew she had to act fast, so she got a hold of a friend and flew to Memphis two days later. Her deadpan attitude then also attracted Drake's friend Lil Yachty onto the show, and later Tyga and eventually businessman Mark Cuban. She quickly became known for her unorthodox interview style, infusing dry wit and awkwardness in order to make every episode as uncomfortable for both parties as possible.

After her Drake interview, Althoff signed with talent agency WME. The agency also houses some of the biggest names in the business, including Adam Sandler, Addison Rae, and Bruno Mars. Her episode with Drake amassed more than 11 million views on YouTube, and then their relationship seemed to sour as she deleted all content related to him, and the two unfollowed each other on Instagram. Since, Althoff has made a cameo in Offset and Cardi B's "Jealousy" video, and Live Nation Comedy announced a joint show featuring Bobbi and Marco Funny at Palace Theatre in Los Angeles for October 2023 as Althoff continues to build a name for herself in the entertainment industry.

Social Media

As of 2023, Bobbi Althoff has over 6.2 million followers on TikTok with more than 191.8 million likes on the channel. On YouTube, she has more than 762 thousand subscribers with nearly 26 million video views. Althoff also has more than 2.1 million followers on Instagram.

Personal Life

Bobbi is married to Cory Althoff, and the couple has two daughters together, born December 2019 and June 2022. Cory is a computer engineer at CompTIA working as a senior vice president for the Software Development Program department. He published two books, "The Self-Taught Programmer" and "The Self-Taught Computer Scientist," and has been featured in Forbes magazine and CNBC.