Dixie D'Amelio net worth: Dixie D'Amelio is an American social media personality who has a net worth of $3 million. She is best known for her popularity on TikTok. Her sister Charli is also a social media star.

Dixie D'Amelio was born in Norwalk, Connecticut in August 2001. She has more than 10 million followers on her TikTok account dixiedamelio. She is known for posting dance videos along with other TikTok creators including Daisy Keech, Bryce Hall, and her sister Charli D'Amelio. Dixie D'Amelio became a member of the TikTok group The Hype House in 2019. She started out on the social media platform Instagram in 2015 and has more than two million followers. Dixie D'Amelio signed with the talent agency UTA in 2020. She competed in the 2012 Connecticut Junior Olympics.