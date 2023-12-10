Lexi Rivera Net Worth

What Is Lexi Rivera's Net Worth?

Lexi Rivera is an American social media personality, TikToker, YouTuber, and actress who has a net worth of $10 million. Lexi Rivera is known for comedic videos featuring challenges and pranks, and she has 26.8 million TikTok followers, 14.7 million YouTube subscribers, and 8.2 million Instagram followers. As an actress, she has appeared in the series "Brobot" (2018), "Date Takeover" (2019), "Brent Rivera's Dream Vacation" (2020!, and "Amp World" (2020), and the miniseries "VS Couple Ships" (2019) and "AwesomenessTV- Worlds Most Searched" (2020).

Early Life

Lexi Rivera was born Alexa Brooke Rivera on June 7, 2001, in Huntington Beach, California. Lexi is the daughter of Laura and John Rivera, and she has three older brothers, Blake, Brent, and Brice. Brent Rivera is also a YouTube star, with more than 28 million subscribers. In an interview with "A-list Nation," Lexi said of her mother, "She is the most selfless person ever, and she has taught me the importance of a positive attitude and hard work. Most importantly, she has always stressed how important it is to treat others with respect and embrace their differences." Rivera was involved in gymnastics as a child and did well in interschool competitions.

Career

Rivera launched her YouTube channel, @AlexaRivera, in 2010, and it has since amassed 14.7 million subscribers and more than 3.6 million views. Lexi's most popular YouTube video is a fake pregnancy video that has been viewed more than 42 million times. She has collaborated with her brother Brent several times, and she has featured her mother in prank videos. Lexi appeared on Brent's series "BroBot," which debuted on Brat TV in 2018, and in 2020, she was featured in "Brent Rivera's Dream Vacation." Lexi is also popular on TikTok, and her channel, @lexibrookerivera, has over 26 million followers. In 2020, she appeared on the TV special "#KidsTogether: The Nickelodeon Town Hall," which was described as "a kid's-eye view special of life today amid COVID-19."

Personal Life

Lexi began a relationship with fellow YouTuber Ben Azelart when she was 16 years old. They split up in 2020 and announced their break-up in a video titled "We Broke Up." Rivera stated, "I met Ben three years ago and, fun fact, I didn't talk to him for about six months." She added, "Obviously, we became friends, and then that developed into a little more. Three years go by, and I think that now we recognize that we were just better as friends." Azelart said in the video, "Throughout those years, we changed as people. At first being together and making videos was one of the most amazing things. We both had so much fun doing it. As the years went on, it just became a little too complicated and a little too confusing. I think what's hard is that we want to make you guys happy, as well as make us happy. I think, ultimately, we just didn't do both." Lexi has reportedly been romantically involved with YouTuber Andrew Davila since 2022.

Award Nominations

In 2021, Rivera earned a Streamy Award nomination for Creator of the Year.