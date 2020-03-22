Addison Rae net worth: Addison Rae is an American internet personality who has a net worth of $2 million. She is best known for her popularity on TikTok.

Addison Rae was born in Lafayette, Louisiana in October 2000. She has more than 24 million fans on her addisonre TikTok account where she mainly posts lip-sync videos. Rae joined Charli D'Amelio, Chase Hudson, and others in the group The Hype House in 2019. Addison Rae first posted on her Instagram account in 2014 and she signed with talent agency MBE in 2020. She appeared at the 2020 NBA All-Star weekend with Charli and Dixie D'Amelio.

Addison's parents have occasionally appeared in her videos and she has collaborated with creators including James Charles and Mackenzie Ziegler. Her popularity started thanks in part to Mariah Carey after she liked one of her TikToks that Addison Rae Easterling made of one of Carey's songs which gained her more attention.