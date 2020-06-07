Safiya Nygaard net worth: Safiya Nygaard is an American social media personality who has a net worth of $3 million. She is best known for her popularity on YouTube.

Safiya Nygaard was born in Santa Clara, California in July 1992. She is a fashion and beauty vlogger who has more than eight million subscribers and one billion views on YouTube. Nygaard also has more than two million followers on Instagram. She worked for Buzzfeed as a production intern. She has made several videos about her wedding to the CEO and founder of Nextbeat Tyler Williams. Safiya Nygaard reached one million subscribers in 2017 and has three million by the end of that year. In 2018 she reached six million YouTube subscribers, and in 2019 she reached eight million. That same year she reached one billion views.