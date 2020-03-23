Chase Hudson net worth: Chase Hudson is an American internet personality and entrepreneur who has a net worth of $3 million. He is best known for his 17 million followers on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.

Chase Hudson was born in Stockton, California in May 2002. He co-founded the TikTok collective The Hype House in 2019. Hudson gained popularity with his videos lip-syncing to artists including Justin Bieber and Pitbull. He is a member of The Hype House with Charli D'Amelio, Addison Rae, and other TikTok creators.

Chase Hudson was a member of the Lights Out Summer Tour in 2019. He has been in relationships with Cynthia Parker and Charli D'Amelio. Hudson goes by the name Lilhuddy on TikTok. In 2020 he signed with one of the largest worldwide talent agencies WME. He has more than four million followers on Instagram and over 12 million followers on TikTok as well as another 600 thousand subscribers on YouTube.