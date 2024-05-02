Diana Ross Lists Miami Estate For Almost $18 Million

Motown legend Diana Ross is seeking a buyer for the expansive Miami estate she purchased in 2022. After paying $15.5 million for the home about two years ago, Ross proceeded to invest some $1.2 million in various upgrades, and the property has now been listed for sale with an asking price of $17,898,200.

That asking price may be in flux, as the home appears to have since been taken off the market and is currently listed as "coming soon" as of this writing. In any case, the 4,943-square-foot coastal jewel has five beds and five bathrooms, all designed by Carlos Rodriguez of Queen Miami. The listing cites the property's "sumptuous natural stones, meticulous details and furnishings throughout" as well as its prime location along the exclusive coast of Biscayne Bay, as well as numerous amenities:

"The open layout blends luxurious interiors and exteriors seamlessly. The Gourmet kitchen is outfitted with Subzero and Wolf appliances, showcasing luxurious natural stone finishes and a grandiose island. Outdoors, enjoy an expansive private dock with boat lift, opulent infinity pool, and a rooftop deck offering panoramic views of the Miami skyline. This property is the epitome of Miami living, designed for both serene privacy and lavish entertaining."

The home was constructed in 2017 and sits on a 10,500-square-foot lot, so there's plenty of room for enjoying the surrounding scenery, arguably some of the most beautiful in the country.

The listing's previously reported asking price of $17,898,200 is a bit of an odd number for a real estate listing, so it's possible that it's going back on the market with a more eye-catching number, if not a significant reduction or increase in the price. But you can take a look at what the property looked like before those seven-figure upgrades in the video below from the ONE Sotheby's International Realty YouTube channel: