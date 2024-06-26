What is Lori Harvey's Net Worth?

Lori Harvey is an American model and entrepreneur who has a net worth of $4 million. Lori Harvey appeared in campaigns for such fashion brands as Burberry, Michael Kors, Valentino, and Dolce & Gabbana. As an entrepreneur, she launched the skincare brand SKN by LH and collaborated on a clothing collection with the company Naked Wardrobe. Harvey is the adoptive daughter of comedian, producer, and television host Steve Harvey.

Early Life and Education

Lori Harvey was born on January 13, 1997 in Memphis, Tennessee to Marjorie and a publicly undisclosed father. In 2007, her mother married comedian Steve Harvey, who later became her adoptive father. Through Steve Harvey, she has six older step-siblings: Brandi, Karli, Broderick, Wynton, Morgan, and Jason. Lori Harvey grew up in Atlanta, Georgia, and was a competitive equestrian with Olympic dreams. However, while attending college in Florida, she suffered an injury that ended her aspirations as an equestrian.

Modeling Career

Harvey began modeling in 2015. In the United States, she was signed to LA Model Management, and in Europe she was signed to Select Model Management. Harvey walked the runway for Dolce & Gabbana's spring/summer collection in 2017. She has also appeared in campaigns for Michael Kors, Valentino, and Burberry, among other fashion brands. Elsewhere, Harvey has graced the covers of Wonderland, The Zine, and Vogue, and has appeared in the music videos for Normani's "Motivation" and Usher's "Glu." In 2022, she signed a new modeling contract with IMG Models and William Morris Endeavor.

Business Ventures

In 2021, Harvey launched her skincare brand SKN by LH. Also that year, she collaborated with the company Naked Wardrobe on a clothing collection.

Legal Issues and Controversies

In October of 2019, Harvey was arrested after fleeing the scene of an automobile collision in Beverly Hills. She was subsequently charged with two misdemeanors, including one count of resisting and obstructing a police officer and one count of hit-and-run resulting in property damage. In late 2020, it was reported that Harvey had accepted a plea deal that involved two years of probation.

In 2022, Harvey faced backlash when she posted a video on TikTok explaining how she lost weight using a daily 1,200-calorie diet. Health experts criticized the video and warned that participating in such a diet could be dangerous to one's health.

Personal Life

In early 2016, Harvey began dating Dutch professional footballer Memphis Depay. The pair got engaged in 2017 but soon separated. Harvey went on to date R&B singer Trey Songz, rapper and record producer Sean Combs, and rapper Future. In late 2020, she began a relationship with actor Michael B. Jordan; they split up in 2022. Harvey subsequently dated actor Damson Idris in 2023.