What is GloZell's Net Worth?

GloZell is an American YouTube personality, stand-up comedian, and singer who has a net worth of $4 million. GloZell is known for her comedy videos, song parodies, and video interviews. Among her most popular videos are her cinnamon challenge video and her push-up bra video. In other appearances, GloZell lent her voice to the DreamWorks animated film "Trolls" and competed in the first season of the YouTube reality series "Escape the Night."

Early Life and Education

GloZell Green was born on July 30, 1972 in Orlando, Florida to Gloria and Ozell. Her first name is a portmanteau of her parents' names. She has a sister named DeOnzell who became an opera singer. For her higher education, GloZell went to the University of Florida, from which she graduated in 1997 with a BFA degree in musical theater.

Career Beginnings

In 2003, GloZell moved to Los Angeles to pursue her career in comedy and acting. She joined the improv and sketch comedy troupe the Groundlings, and studied comedian Jay Leno by attending 600 consecutive tapings of his late-night talk show. GloZell began a blog featuring numerous interviews with other audience members at Leno's show.

YouTube Career

In 2008, GloZell launched her YouTube channel, which she originally used to host her interviews with other audience members at "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno." When many of those audience members told her how funny she was, GloZell started to create original online comedy content. She went on to have her first viral video on YouTube with the video "My Push up Bra will help me get my man." GloZell subsequently made a range of further comedy videos focused on her daily life, as well as ones focused on celebrity impressions, song parodies, and various online trends. Among her most popular early videos were her comedic "translations" of pop songs, such as Rihanna's "Rude Boy" and Kesha's "Tik Tok." GloZell gained wider recognition in 2011 when her vlog about meeting Elijah Wood was brought up by Wood during an interview on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" The next year, she went viral for her cinnamon challenge video. GloZell also appeared in the musical web series "Dr. Fubalous" alongside such fellow YouTube personalities as Colleen Ballinger and Antoine Dodson.

By 2013, GloZell's YouTube channel had accumulated over 400 million total views and 2.7 million subscribers. Two years later, it reached over 700 million views and four million subscribers. In early 2015, GloZell was among three YouTube stars to interview US President Barack Obama on a YouTube livestream hosted at the White House. They discussed many weighty issues, including racial profiling, cybersecurity, and geopolitical relations with Cuba. In 2016, GloZell competed in the first season of the YouTube Red reality series "Escape the Night"; she ultimately came in eighth place. With the rest of the cast of the series, she shared the Streamy Award for Best Ensemble Cast. GloZell has since continued to be a major YouTube presence, with her channel reaching over 860 million total views and more than 4.67 million subscribers by 2020. She also has a channel for preschoolers called GloBugz!, which features songs and educational content focused on literacy, math, and science.

Other Appearances

As a stand-up comedian, GloZell has performed at such major comedy venues as the Comedy Store, the Improv, the Laugh Factory, and the Apollo Theater. She has also appeared on "The Dr. Oz Show," "20/20," and MTV, and has been featured in such papers as the Washington Post, the Los Angeles Times, People, Forbes, and Cosmopolitan. Elsewhere, GloZell hosts an annual free live variety show called GloZell Fest. Guests have included Frankie Grande, Miranda Sings, and Sisaundra Lewis.

As an actor, GloZell had a small part in the 2015 comedy film "The Wedding Ringer." The year after that, she voiced the character Grandma Rosiepuff in the DreamWorks animated jukebox musical film "Trolls," based on the popular doll line. In 2018, GloZell lent her voice to another animated film, Disney's "Ralph Breaks the Internet."

Books

In 2014, GloZell published a book of inspirational poems entitled "Wait! Let Me Tell You." A couple of years later, she published an autobiography entitled "Is You Okay?," which was co-written by Nils Parker.

Personal Life

GloZell was married to her manager, Kevin Simon, from 2013 until their divorce in 2019. Together, they had a daughter via surrogacy named O'Zell.