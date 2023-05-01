What is Tito Jackson's Net Worth?

Tito Jackson is an American singer and guitarist who has a net worth of $2 million. Tito Jackson is best known as a member of the pop band the Jackson 5 with his brothers Michael, Jermaine, Jackie, and Marlon. Among the most popular musical acts of the 1960s and 70s, the group released such hit songs as "I Want You Back," "ABC," "I'll Be There," and "Enjoy Yourself." In 2003, Jackson embarked on a solo career as a blues musician.

Early Life

Tito Jackson was born as Toriano Jackson on October 15, 1953 in Gary, Indiana as the third of nine children of Katherine Jackson and Joseph Jackson, both musicians. His siblings are Michael Jackson, Marlon, Jackie, Jermaine, Randy, Rebbie, La Toya, and Janet Jackson. When he was ten years old, Tito was caught playing his father's guitar when he broke a string. His father fixed the string and demanded that his son play for him. Tito was subsequently gifted his own guitar.

The Jackson 5

Impressed by Tito's guitar playing and Jackie and Jermaine's singing voices, Joe Jackson encouraged his boys to form a music group. The three were soon joined by their brothers Michael and Marlon, forming the group the Jackson Brothers. At first, the group performed at their school and in supermarkets, and then began performing in local talent shows and at clubs on the Chitlin' Circuit. In 1965, they changed their name to the Jackson 5; they went on to perform at such major venues as Chicago's Regal Theater and New York City's Apollo Theater. With the help of their father, the boys secured a recording contract with Gary, Indiana's Steeltown Records in late 1967. The Jackson 5 went on to release their debut single, "Big Boy," early the next year.

The Jackson 5 rose to superstardom in late 1969 after signing with Motown Records. Through the label, they recorded numerous hit songs, including the consecutive number-one singles "I Want You Back," "ABC," "The Love You Save," and "I'll Be There." Within a year, the Jackson 5 released four albums and supplanted the Supremes as Motown's best-selling act. They continued their commercial success with such singles as "Mama's Pearl" and "Sugar Daddy." However, the Jackson 5 soon began falling out of popularity, and got into a conflict with Motown over royalties. In 1976, the group signed with CBS Records and began starring on the television variety show "The Jacksons." The Jackson 5 had a handful of hit songs over the subsequent years. In 1989, the remaining quartet of Tito, Jackie, Jermaine, and Randy released their final album, "2300 Jackson Street." The Jackson 5 were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997.

Solo Career

Jackson launched his solo career in 2003 as a blues musician. He performed at various clubs with his band, which included guitarist Angelo Earl. Jackson had his first commercially successful solo single in 2016 with his song "Get it Baby," featuring Big Daddy Kane; the single was included on his debut solo album "Tito Time." Another single from the album, "When the Magic Happens," came out in the spring of 2017. It features Jocelyn Brown.

Jackson released his second solo album, "Under Your Spell," in 2021. Peaking at number six on the Billboard 200, the album was supported by the single "Love One Another," featuring Marlon Jackson, Kenny Neal, Stevie Wonder, and Bobby Rush. "Under Your Spell" also includes appearances by Joe Bonamassa, Grady Champion, Eddie Levert, and George Benson, among other artists. Among his later solo work, Jackson collaborated with Brazilian singer-songwriter Natalia Damini on the 2023 song "Attitude."

Just the Two of Us

In 2007, Jackson served as a judge on the second season of the British celebrity singing competition show "Just the Two of Us," broadcast on the BBC. He replaced Lulu and sat alongside fellow judges CeCe Sammy, Stewart Copeland, and Trevor Nelson.

Personal Life

At the age of 18 in 1972, Jackson wed Delores Martes. They had three sons: Taj, Taryll, and TJ, who formed the R&B musical trio 3T. Jackson and Martes eventually divorced in 1988. In 1994, Martes was found dead in a swimming pool in a case originally ruled as accidental. However, in 1998, Los Angeles businessman Donald Bohana was found guilty of murdering her.