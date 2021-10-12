splits: 10

What Is Jason Mewes' Net Worth?

Jason Mewes is an American actor, writer, director, and producer who has a net worth of $1 million. Mewes is best known for playing Jay to Kevin Smith's Silent Bob in the films "Clerks" (1994), "Mallrats" (1995), "Chasing Amy" (1997), "Dogma" (1999), "Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back" (2001), "Clerks II" (2006), and "Jay and Silent Bob Reboot" (2019). He also voiced Jay in "Clerks: The Animated Series" (2000–2002) and "Jay & Silent Bob's Super Groovy Cartoon Movie" (2013).

Jason has more than 100 acting credits to his name, including the films "Netherbeast Incorporated" (2007), "Zack and Miri Make a Porno" (2008), "Devil's Tower" (2014), and "Yoga Hosers" (2016) and the television series "Degrassi: The Next Generation" (2005; 2009) and "Todd and the Book of Pure Evil" (2010–2012). Mewes produced "Jay and Silent Bob's Super Groovy Cartoon Movie" and "Jay and Silent Bob Reboot" as well as the films "Tusk" (2014), "Vigilante Diaries" (2016), and "Madness in the Method" (2019) and the TV show "Spoilers with Kevin Smith" (2012–2014). He also wrote and directed the 2012 short film "My Mom Is…," and he directed "Madness in the Method" and the 2019 documentary "Walrus Yes: The Making of Tusk."

Early Life

Jason Mewes was born Jason Edward Mewes on June 12, 1974, in Highlands, New Jersey. Jason's mother, a drug addict and ex-con, died of AIDS in 2000. Mewes has said of his mother, "She used to check into hotels and take TVs and sell them…She used to steal mail. I used to drive around with her and she'd pull up and make me reach into mailboxes. It really wasn't pleasant." Jason attended Henry Hudson Regional High School, graduating in 1992, and he became friends with Kevin Smith after meeting at a youth center where Smith was working and bonding with him over a shared love of comic books. Though Mewes initially had an aversion to drugs because of his mother's addictions, he began using them after he finished high school.

Career

While working as a roofer, Jason made his acting debut in Kevin Smith's first movie, 1994's "Clerks," which was filmed in black-and-white on a $27,575 budget. The following year, Mewes reprised the role of Jay in "Mallrats," and in 1996, he appeared in the film "Drawing Flies." He reunited with Smith for 1997's "Chasing Amy" and 1999's "Dogma," then he appeared in the films "The Blair Clown Project" (1999), "Spilt Milk" (1999), and "Vulgar" (2000) and had a cameo as Jay in "Scream 3" (2000). Jason starred in 2001's "Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back," followed by "R.S.V.P." and "High Times' Potluck" in 2002 and "Pauly Shore Is Dead" in 2003. Mewes and Smith guest-starred on the Canadian series "Degrassi: The Next Generation" several times in 2005 and 2009, and they also appeared in the 2009 TV movie "Degrassi Goes Hollywood." In 2006, Jason appeared in the films "Clerks II," "National Lampoon's TV: The Movie," "Bottoms Up," and "High Hopes," and in 2007, he co-starred with Darrell Hammond and Dave Foley in the comedy horror film "Netherbeast Incorporated." Mewes teamed up with Smith again for 2008's "Zack and Miri Make a Porno," and that year he also appeared in "Bitten" and "Fanboys."

From 2010 to 2012, Jason played Jimmy the Janitor on the Canadian series "Todd and the Book of Pure Evil," and around this time, he also appeared in the films "Repo" (2010), "Big Money Rustlas" (2010), "Shoot the Hero" (2010), "Silent But Deadly" (2011), "Breath of Hate" (2011), "Zombie Hamlet" (2012), "Noobz" (2012), and "Money Shot" (2012). In 2015, Mewes guest-starred on "Hawaii Five-0" and lent his voice to "Scooby-Doo! And Kiss: Rock and Roll Mystery," and in 2016, he appeared in the films "Halloweed" and "Yoga Hosers" (another Smith-directed film). He guest-starred on "The Flash" in 2016 and 2018, and in recent years, he appeared in the films "All You Can Eat" (2018) and "Shooting Clerks" (2019) and voiced Neck on the animated series "Loafy" (2020), which is about a weed-dealing manatee. In 2019, Jason starred in "Jay and Silent Bob Reboot" and "Madness in the Method" (which he also directed), and it was announced that he would be reprising the role of Jay in "Clerks III."

Personal Life

Jason married Jordan Monsanto on January 30, 2009, and they welcomed daughter Logan Lee on April 1, 2015. Mewes has struggled with drug addiction, and he started using heroin after filming "Mallrats." Kevin Smith moved Jason into his apartment and informed Mewes that "he was gonna kick the brown, cold turkey." Smith took Mewes to methadone clinics, and Jason was about seven months clean when the duo began rehearsals for "Dogma." A few weeks into the "Dogma" shoot, Mewes fell asleep in the middle of a scene after he began using heroin again. He was arrested for heroin possession in 1999 and was sentenced to drug counseling and community service.

After Smith got married and bought a house, he let Mewes move back in with him, but he kicked him out after he discovered that he was using drugs again. Jason stole Kevin's ATM card and spent more than $1,000 to have heroin shipped to a hotel where a "Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back" press junket was taking place. Smith subsequently made Mewes go to rehab, but none of his stays in rehab were successful, leading Kevin to decline to cast Jason in "Jersey Girl."

In late 2002, Mewes fell asleep near a lit candle while he was on heroin and woke up to discover that a fire had started. In April 2003, he turned himself in to New Jersey authorities for violating his probation, and a judge ordered him to attend rehab for six months. In July 2006, Jason stated that he was sober and had no desire to use drugs, but he relapsed after undergoing surgery in 2009. In August 2010, Smith launched the "Jay & Silent Bob Get Old" podcast to help Mewes stay sober, and in a 2014 Reddit Q&A, Jason revealed that he had been sober since July 2010.

Awards and Nominations

In 2007, Mewes and Smith won an MTV Movie Award for Dirtiest Mouth Moment for "Clerks II." In 2019, Jason earned a New Jersey Web Festival Award nomination for Best Guest Star for "All Talk."

Real Estate

In 2012, Mewes paid $710,000 for a 1,505 square foot home in the Hollywood Hills. The home includes three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a production studio.