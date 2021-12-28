Dave Foley Net Worth:

splits: 11

What Is Dave Foley's Net Worth?

Dave Foley is a Canadian comedian, actor, writer, producer, and director who has a net worth of -$500 thousand. Unfortunately that is indeed a negative net worth. Dave has famously been embroiled in an ugly financial battle with his ex-wife for over a decade. Much more on that situation later in this article.

Foley is best known for co-founding the comedy group The Kids in the Hall and for starring as Dave Nelson on the critically-acclaimed NBC sitcom "NewsRadio" (1995–1999). Dave also played Bob / Dr. Moore on TV Land's "Hot in Cleveland" (2010; 2013–2015), Dave Lyons on CTV's "Spun Out" (2014–2015), and Pat Hein on "Dr. Ken" (2015–2017). He has more than 150 acting credits to his name, including the films "The Wrong Guy" (1997), "My Boss's Daughter" (2003), and "Netherbeast Incorporated" (2007) and the television series "Will & Grace" (2004), "Robson Arms" (2008), "How to Be a Gentleman" (2011–2012), and "The Middle" (2012–2018).

Foley voiced Flik in "A Bug's Life" (1998), The Baldwin brothers in "South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut" (1999), Terry in "Monsters University" (2013), Wayne in the "Prep & Landing" shorts (2009–2011), Bob the Dog on "Committed" (2001), and Chris on "Dan Vs." (2011–2013). Dave served as a writer and director on the HBO/CBC series "The Kids in the Hall" (1988–1995), and he wrote, directed, and produced the 2002 TV movie "The True Meaning of Christmas Specials." He directed episodes of "NewsRadio" and "Spun Out," and he also executive produced "Spun Out" and the 2005 TV series "The Hollow Men." Foley hosted "Celebrity Poker Showdown" from 2004 to 2006, and he has lent his voice to the video games "A Bug's Life" (1998), "Fallout: New Vegas" (2010), and "Lego The Incredibles" (2018).

Early Life

Dave Foley was born David Scott Foley on January 4, 1963, in Etobicoke, Ontario, Canada. His mother, Mary, came from Stafford, England, and his father, Michael, was a steamfitter.

Career

Dave dropped out of high school and spent approximately a year at the Toronto Second City Training Centre. He met Kevin McDonald in an improv class, and in 1984, the two formed The Kids in the Hall with Mark McKinney, Bruce McCulloch, and Scott Thompson. The group starred in a series of the same name from 1988 to 1995, and it aired 102 episodes over five seasons. In March 2020, it was announced that Amazon Prime would be reviving the series. Early in his career, Foley appeared in the films "High Stakes" (1986) and "Three Men and a Baby" (1987) and the miniseries "Anne of Avonlea" (1987). In the '90s, he starred in the films "It's Pat" (1994), "Kids in the Hall: Brain Candy" (1996), "Hacks" (1997), "Blast from the Past" (1999), and "Dick" (1999) and played news director Dave Nelson on "NewsRadio" alongside a stellar cast that included Phil Hartman, Stephen Root, Maura Tierney, Khandi Alexander, Andy Dick, Vicki Lewis, and Joe Rogan. NewsRadio ran for 97 episodes, and sadly, the cast had to say goodbye to their beloved co-star Phil Hartman when he was murdered by his wife in 1998. They paid tribute to Hartman and his character, Bill McNeal, in the season five premiere, "Bill Moves On," and the cast broke down in tears numerous times while filming the heart-wrenching episode.

After NewsRadio ended in 1999, Dave appeared in the films "Monkeybone" (2001), "Run Ronnie Run" (2002), "Stark Raving Mad" (2002), "Employee of the Month" (2004), "Childstar" (2004), "Sky High" (2005), and "Coopers' Camera" (2008) and guest-starred on "Becker" (2001), "Just Shoot Me!" (2002), "The King of Queens" (2003), "Las Vegas" (2005), "Scrubs" (2006–2007), "The New Adventures of Old Christine" (2007–2009), "In Plain Sight" (2008), "Brothers & Sisters" (2008), and "Stargate: Atlantis" (2008). He had a recurring role as Stuart Lamarack on NBC's "Will & Grace" in 2004 and as Dr. Fulton on ABC's "The Middle" from 2012 to 2018. Foley appeared in the films "Vampires Suck" (2010), "Monster Brawl" (2011), and "Freeloaders" (2012), the miniseries "The Kids in the Hall: Death Comes to Town" (2010), and the TV shows "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" (2010–2013), "Desperate Housewives" (2011), "How I Met Your Mother" (2011), "Nick Swardson's Pretend Time" (2011), "Maron" (2013), "Veep" (2013), and "Justified" (2014). He starred in the stand-up comedy special "Dave Foley: Relatively Well" in 2013, and he was a series regular on the CBS series "How to Be a Gentleman" from 2011 to 2012 and ABC's "Dr. Ken" from 2015 to 2017. In recent years, Foley has appeared in the films "Second Act" (2018) and "Benjamin" (2019) and the television series "Bobcat Goldthwait's Misfits & Monsters" (2018), "Drunk History" (2019), "Fresh Off the Boat" (2020), "Superstore" (2021), and "The Morning Show" (2021).

Financial Problems and Divorce Settlement

Over the years, Dave has been vocal about the financial nightmare that resulted from his first divorce. Foley was married to humor columnist Tabatha Southey from 1991 to 1997. They have two children together, Edmund (born in 1991) and Basil (born in 1995). When they separated, Dave was at the peak of his career, earning approximately $1 million a year. During the time of their separation and finalized divorce, his income dropped dramatically, mainly because "NewsRadio" had been cancelled. Foley subsequently failed to land another steady network TV job over the next decade.

Despite the fact that his income had reportedly dropped by 90%, a Canadian judge determined that Dave was still obligated to keep his children and ex-wife living at the previous level they were accustomed to. The resulting judgement required that Foley pay his ex-wife $10,700 a month until their children are 18. And if the kids decided to attend college, the obligation would extend until they are 22. For Dave, $10,700 was roughly four times what he was earning every month at the time. To make matters worse, in order to have that monthly amount after taxes and fees, technically Foley had to earn approximately $40,000 per month. Because of this nightmare scenario, it got to the point where Dave was more than $500,000 behind on his payments and could be jailed for six months if he set foot in Canada (where his children were living).

Personal Life

Years after his divorce, Dave married actress Crissy Guerrero on August 1, 2002, and they welcomed daughter Alina on April 16, 2003. Like her parents, Alina is an actress, and she has had recurring roles on "Days of Our Lives" and "The League." Foley and Guerrero divorced in 2008, but they later reconciled and remarried in 2016. Dave has struggled with depression throughout his life, and he has said that he "used to drink quite a bit," but he gave up alcohol in 2014 after drinking resulted in a fall that caused a head injury. After the fall, he spent four days in the hospital with a subdural hematoma.

Awards and Nominations

Foley has been nominated for four Primetime Emmy Awards: Outstanding Writing in a Variety or Music Program (1993) and Outstanding Individual Achievement in Writing in a Variety or Music Program (1994 and 1995) for "The Kids in the Hall" and Outstanding Voice-Over Performance for "Prep & Landing" (2010). He has earned two Canadian Comedy Award nominations, winning Best Performance by a Male – Television for "Less Than Kind" in 2010, and he received Canadian Screen Award nominations for Best Performance by an Actor in a Continuing Leading Comedic Role for "Spun Out" in 2015 and 2016. "The Wrong Guy" won a Film Discovery Jury Award for Best Screenplay at the 1999 US Comedy Arts Festival, and the Vancouver Film Critics Circle named Dave Best Supporting Actor – Canadian Film for "Childstar" in 2005.

Foley has earned 10 Gemini Award nominations, taking home the prize for Best Writing in a Comedy or Variety Program or Series for "The Kids in the Hall" (1989 and 1990), Best Performance in a Variety or Performing Arts Program or Series (1989), and Best Performance in a Comedy Program or Series (Individual or Ensemble) (1993) for "The Kids in the Hall." Nine of his Gemini Award nominations were for "The Kids in the Hall," and one was for "The True Meaning of Christmas Specials." Dave has received three Online Film & Television Association Award nominations, Best Actor in a Comedy Series for "NewsRadio" in 1998 and Best Family Actor and Best Voice-Over Performance for "A Bug's Life" in 1999. Foley has also earned nominations from the Behind the Voice Actors Awards (Best Vocal Ensemble in a Feature Film for "Monsters University"), CableACE Awards (Comedy Series for "The Kids in the Hall"), Hoboken International Film Festival (Best Supporting Actor for " Postal"), and Visual Effects Society Awards (Outstanding Animated Character in a Broadcast Program or Commercial for "Prep & Landing").