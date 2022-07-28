James Doohan Net Worth:

What was James Doohan's Net Worth?

James Doohan was a Canadian actor who had a net worth of $7 million at the time of his death in July 2005. James Doohan was best known for playing the role of Montgomery "Scotty" Scott in the Star Trek franchise. Doohan first appeared as Scotty in the original "Star Trek" television series which ran from 1966 to 1969. Over the next several decades he appeared as Scotty in numerous television iterations of the show and seven films. In 2004 he was awarded a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at 7021 Hollywood Blvd. James Doohan passed away on July 20, 2005 at 85 years old.

Early Life

James was the youngest of four children to William Patrick Doohan and Sarah Frances. His father owned a chemist shop downtown in Bangor in Northern Ireland and is credited with inventing an early form of high-octane gasoline around 1923. After the family moved to Sarnia, Ontario, James attended high school at Sarnia Collegiate Institute and Technical School where he excelled in math and science.

Doohan enrolled in the 102nd Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps in 1938 and the Royal Canadian Artillery in 1939. He later studied acting at the Neighborhood Playhouse in New York City.

Television Career

From 1965 to 1967, Doohan starred as Thomas on the TV series "Peyton Place." From 1966 to 1969 he starred as Scott on the series "Star Trek." He also lent his voice to "Star Trek: The Animated Series" from 1973 to 1974. Doohan starred as Commander Canarvin on the television series "Jason of Star Command" in 1978. He starred as Scotty in the Star Trek film series from 1979 to 1994. He also had a recurring role as Damon Warwick on the soap opera "The Bold and the Beautiful" from 1996 to 1997.

Doohan won a SFX Lifetime Achievement Award in 2003. In 2004 he was awarded a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at 7021 Hollywood Blvd. His last film appearance came in 2005 for the movie "Skinwalker: Curse of the Shaman."

James served as an inspiration to many with fans telling him over the years that it was he who inspired them to take up engineering as a profession. At his last public appearance in 2004, Doohan was told by former engineer and astronaut Neil Armstrong, "From one old engineer to another, thanks, mate."

James Doohan passed away in his home in Redmond, Washington, on July 20, 2005 at 85 years old due to complications from pulmonary fibrosis, believed to be from exposure to noxious substances during World War II.

Video Games

Aside from his on-screen performances, James Doohan did some voice acting for his Scotty character in 1992's "Star Trek: 25th Anniversary," 1993's "Star Trek: Judgment Rites," and 1997's "Star Trek Generations."

Personal Life

Doohan was married three times and had seven children in total. Four of his kids—Larkin, Deirdre, and twins Christopher and Montgomery, came with his first wife, Janet Young, before their divorce in 1964. His marriage with Anita Yagel lasted from 1967–1972, but they had no children. Then in early 1974, he was introduced to 17-year-old fan Wende Braunberger, and they married that same year at the ages of 54 and 18. Doohan and Braunberger had three children together: Eric, Thomas, and Sarah.