Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $200 Thousand Date of Birth: Apr 8, 1961 (62 years old) Place of Birth: Newport Gender: Male Profession: Corporate trainer, Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Richard Hatch's Net Worth

Richard Hatch is an American reality television personality and author who has a net worth of $200 thousand. Richard Hatch is best known for winning the first season of the CBS reality television series "Survivor" ("Survivor: Borneo") in 2000. Hatch won a $1 million prize for winning "Survivor," and he competed on "Survivor: All-Stars" in 2004.

Richard was also a contestant on "The Celebrity Apprentice 4" (2011) and "The Biggest Loser" (2016), and he played himself in a 2000 episode of "Becker," a 2002 episode of "Son of the Beach," and the 2006 film "Another Gay Movie." He appeared in the 2019 film "The Power of Beauty" as well, and he published the book "101 Survival Secrets: How to Make $1 Million, Lose 100 pounds and Live Happily Ever After" in 2000. In 2013, "TV Guide" ranked Hatch #31 on its list of "The 60 Nastiest Villains of All Time." Richard served more than four years in prison after being convicted of attempted tax evasion and signing a fraudulent tax return in 2006.

Early Life

Richard Hatch was born Richard Holman Hatch Jr. on April 8, 1961, in Newport, Rhode Island. A 2000 "People" magazine article stated that Richard's mother, Margaret, was a nurse and that his father, retired lab technician Richard Sr., had "barely spoken to his son in years" but had recently called in to a radio show Hatch was hosting to let him know that he was proud of him. Richard grew up with three younger siblings, and he was 11 years old when his parents divorced. After graduating from Middletown High School in 1979, Hatch enrolled at the Florida Institute of Technology to study marine biology and oceanography. In 1980, he joined the U.S. Army, and he became a cadet at West Point a year later. He left West Point in 1985 after he realized that he "didn't want a career in the military." Richard later attended the National Louis University, where he earned a degree in Management and Applied Behavioral Sciences. He also studied counseling and education at Providence College in pursuit of a master's degree.

Career

Before competing on 2000's "Survivor: Borneo," Hatch launched a business called Tri-Whale Training. On "Survivor: Borneo," he was known for going nude several times. At the end of the season, he was voted the "Sole Survivor," and he won $1 million as well as a Pontiac Aztek SUV. In 2004, Richard competed on "Survivor: All-Stars," and he was the fourth person voted out. Before Hatch was eliminated, contestant Sue Hawk voluntarily left the competition after Richard's genitals touched her during a challenge. When announcing that she was quitting the game, Hawk stated, "I was sexually violated. It went too far and [Hatch] crossed a line with me… I'm done with this game. There's no way I can continue with my emotions pushed to the ground that much." In 2011, Richard competed on "The Celebrity Apprentice 4," and he was fired during the fifth week of the show. In 2016, he was a contestant on "The Biggest Loser," and he was eliminated in week four because he didn't lose enough weight. Hatch has also competed on "Hollywood Squares" (2000), the Australian edition of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" (2000), "Weakest Link" (2001), "Dog Eat Dog" (2002), "Family Feud" (2005), and "Battle of the Network Reality Stars" (2005), and he has appeared on "The Rosie O'Donnell Show" (2000), "Late Night with Conan O'Brien" (2000), "Late Show with David Letterman" (2000–2004), and "Oprah: Where Are They Now?" (2013).

Personal Life

As a college freshman, Hatch became engaged to his high school girlfriend, but he told "People" in 2000, "I've always known I was gay. I just did the dating thing because I thought that's what I was supposed to do." After leaving the Army, Richard moved to New York City and married an Australian woman named Joanne Mansell. They were married for at least a decade, and they were estranged during most of the marriage. Hatch adopted a son, Christopher, in 1998; Christopher was 7 years old at the time of the adoption. After filming "Survivor: All-Stars," Richard began dating tourist director Emiliano Cabral, and the couple married in 2005 in Nova Scotia. Hatch and Cabral divorced more than 14 years after they began their relationship. While attending college, Richard reportedly donated sperm to a Virginia sperm bank hundreds of times, and at least two women who used his sperm gave birth to one child each. Hatch met both children in 2011 when they were 22 years old. In 2013, Richard's Nova Scotia home was included in a public auction because he had neglected to pay property taxes for several years.

In September 2001, Hatch was convicted on a domestic assault charge in a county district court after his ex-partner Glenn Boyanowski accused Richard of assaulting him. Hatch said that the assault occurred because Boyanowski had trespassed in his Middletown home. Richard received a sentence of one year probation, but his conviction was overturned in February 2002 after he appealed the ruling. In early 2006, he was convicted of attempted tax evasion and signing a fraudulent tax return due to him failing to pay more than $1 million in taxes (a number based on his "Survivor" winnings, his earnings as a radio host, and a rental property he owned). Hatch served 51 months in federal prison, and after his release, he could not participate in "Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains" because he was under house arrest. In 2011, he served nine more months in prison because he didn't amend his 2000 and 2001 tax returns.