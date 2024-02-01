49er Christian McCaffrey Seeks $12.5 Million For Lavish North Carolina Castle

The San Francisco 49ers are on their way to the Super Bowl, and running back Christian McCaffrey has some unfinished business on the real estate front from his old home with the Carolina Panthers. McCaffrey has listed his last property in North Carolina, a French chateau style estate on Lake Norman, for $12.5 million.

"It was such a difficult decision to have to sell this house," McCafffrey told WSJ, adding, "but because I play in the Bay now, I am never there." He listed his other NC area property, a condo in Charlotte, last year, with an asking price of $3.75 million, and both properties seem to be near and dear to his heart: "It pains me letting them go, but that's life I guess," he said.

Looking at the Lake Norman estate, it's easy to see why it would have plenty of lingering sentimental value even after moving away. It's a beautiful property that spans roughly nine acres, and the chateau-style mansion is truly impressive to behold. It has almost 12,000 square feet of living space, room for six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and a host of amenities, including a separate guest house connected via porte-cochere. The official listing gives a few more details on the estate known as Grand Lac Chateau:

"Presenting the Grand Lac Chateau, an exquisite manor inspired by the serene countryside of France, gracing the shores of Lake Norman, North Carolina. Crafted by the visionary expertise of JJ Barja from Elite Design Group, this residence is a shared vision turned into reality. Architecturally designed as a timeless masterpiece, the Grand Lac Chateau has redefined the standards of southern living with its unparalleled style and grace. Set on over 8 private acres, this estate is thoughtfully tucked away, prioritizing privacy and security to create an unmatched haven. The Grand Lac Chateau has curated a lifestyle of luxury that stands unparalleled, seamlessly blending opulence and tranquility. While the imagination of many has danced with the idea of this symbolic residence, only a fortunate few have witnessed its true beauty. Now, the time has arrived to unveil the authentic splendor of the Grand Lac Chateau to the world."

McCaffrey originally purchased the estate as an off-season getaway, but fell so in love with it that it became his primary residence. And he has special affection for the surrounding outdoors: "The backyard was my favorite place," he shared in a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal. "To go out in the morning and look over the lake with a warm coffee was the best way to wake up." He also has an affinity for the mansion's home theater: "Movie nights were always some of the best nights at the house," he said.

Included in the sale price is Olivia, a boat named after McCaffrey's fiancée Olivia Culpo. Also included are a four-wheeler, jet ski, and golf cart, all the better for enjoying the surrounding natural environment. You can take a look at Grand Lac Chateau for yourself in the video below, by Skyvisions USA on YouTube: