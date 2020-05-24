Dakota And Elle Fanning List San Fernando Valley Home For $2.7 Million

The Fanning sisters, fellow actresses Dakota and Elle Fanning, have shared at least one residence in the San Fernando Valley in California for about three years. Now, they've listed the home for $2.7 million, an asking price that, if met, will result in a tidy $400,000 profit compared to what was paid for the property three years ago, Dirt.com reports.

The "East Coast Transitional-style home," per the official listing, may be modest by Hollywood movie star mansion standards, but it still has room for six bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms across 4,550 square feet of living space. And fittingly for a home owned by not just one but two famous faces, it's also a high-privacy location, tucked away behind a security gate in seclusion with just two other houses nearby.

Here's how the property is described in official marketing materials:

"Enchant your senses at this inviting East Coast Transitional-style home with timeless appeal. Marvel at it's spacious, naturally lit rooms and beautiful, enduring designs throughout."

In the master suite, there's a private balcony for taking in the surrounding scenery, and many of the home's other distinguishing features can be found outdoors. Like the covered patio, outdoor sound system, and of course, the "sparkling" swimming pool and spa. Also surrounding the backyard are tall and lush hedgerows, another additional measure of privacy for whoever resides in the home.

Interestingly, the elder Fanning sister, Dakota, purchased a home in the Toluca Lake area community of the San Fernando Valley – with a lot of celebrity residents – that is said to be striking in its resemblance to this one last year. It's not known whether both sisters live in this new residence together or if they're now living on their own.

You can get a feel for the soon-to-be-former Fanning residence by checking out the video below from RodeoRealty, which also features the other two properties that make up Oakbury Court (theirs is the one with six bedrooms):