You Can Own The Gorgeous Telluride Home – Known As Sunset Ridge – For Just Under $25 Million

Tucked away in the Telluride area of Colorado, well known for its world-class snow skiing as well as annual events like the Telluride Film Festival, is an incredible 35-acre estate that it's hard to describe without using clichéd real estate adjectives like "gorgeous," "breathtaking," "unbelievable," and so on. The property is known as Sunset Ridge, and according to its official listing with Christie's International Realty, its owners are looking to sell it for a little under $25 million.

The centerpiece of Sunset Ridge is the property's 11,825-square-foot main house, designed collaboratively by its owner and local architect Bill Poss. In creating a residence that can live up to the location's unforgettable views of the surrounding mountains and countryside, they had their work cut out for them, and by most standards they succeeded – here's how Sunset Ridge is described in the listing:

"Sunset Ridge's sense of arrival can only be described as awe-inspiring – cliff-side, on a private peninsula with a breath taking mountainous panorama. The residence's bold, yet simplistic, linear architecture naturally draws a first time visitor to a glass, entryway door offering a first hint of the refinement of finishes and viewscape beyond…Overlooking a pond reflecting the mountain peaks beyond and fed by a cascading stream running beneath the master suite bridge over waterfalls to the pond below, finishes and appointments were painstakingly and globally sourced by the design team."

The Sunset Ridge main house – relatively new, having been built in 2014 – boasts seven bedrooms, eight full baths, and two half baths. There's also an impressive array of amenities, including multiple saunas and a spa area with hot tub, a security system, and a media room with a home theater. You can take a look at the property in the video below from Frank Strachan:

And it can all be yours for just $25 million – or more precisely, $24,950,000.