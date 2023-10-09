NBA Champ Brian Shaw Seeks $8 Million For Hilltop Oakland Mansion

Former longtime NBA player and current assistant coach for the Los Angeles Clippers Brian Shaw is looking to part ways with a mansion located in his hometown of Oakland, California. To that end, he's listed it for sale on the open market with an asking price of $7.895 million, according to a Realtor.com report.

Shaw has owned the home, which he had custom designed himself late in his NBA days, for about 20 years, and it's a fairly impressive spread. With over 9,200 square feet of living space on more than three acres, five bedrooms, and five bathrooms, it's also outfitted with plenty of amenities, including a huge circular carport and six car garage. But some of its most impressive features are outdoor ones, as this excerpt from the home's official listing outlines:

"As the sun sets into the Bay, take the festivities outdoors to one of several lounge areas and enjoy beverages while creating tasty treats at the outdoor kitchen and pizza oven. With a one-of-a-kind indoor swimming pool, spa, video game room, dog kennel and basketball court there are plenty of activities for all. Enjoy even more spectacular views of the Bay from the thoughtfully curated home office designed to inspire creative minds."

With a unique yet practical architectural design (described as "non-traditional but practical), there's nothing else quite like this property out there, in Oakland or elsewhere, and since Shaw has been its only owner since it was constructed, this is its first time being available for sale.

Judging from the available images of the house, the custom design commissioned by Shaw back in 2003 has stood the test of time and it still looks impressive and thoroughly modern today. For an even better illustration of just how special Brian Shaw's soon to be former Oakland estate is, take a look at the video below, from Norton Frisk Media: Homes on Vimeo: