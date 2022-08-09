NASCAR's Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Lists North Carolina Estate For $16 Million

NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has listed an expansive 140-acre spread in Mooresville, North Carolina, sometimes known as "Race City USA" for the unusually high proportion of NASCAR personnel who call it home, as originally reported by the Charlotte Business Journal. With an asking price of $15.995 million, CBJ is also reporting that it's the most expensive single-family residence currently listed in the greater Charlotte area.

Dirt.com reports that the nearly 10,000-square-foot house with five bedrooms and eight bathrooms was originally custom built back in 2001 for another NASCAR racer – Ernie Ivan. A fire at some point in the last 20 years necessitated a rebuild, and it eventually passed to yet another NASCAR figure, Joe Nemechek and wife Andrea, who ended up selling it to Stenhouse in 2013 "for a heavily discounted but undisclosed amount."

The property itself is a beauty at any price, as touted by its official listing:

"World class equestrian estate situated on 140 acres offering the ultimate in luxury living. Stunning 9000+ sqft renovated residence with an amazing outdoor entertainment area including vanishing edge upper pool, pool house/cabana and putting green. Top of the line equestrian facilities greet you as you enter the gated drive with meticulously maintained grounds framed by white fenced pastures and paddocks. 5500 sqft European-style stables with 18 custom arch 10×14 stalls including self-waterers and rubber matting, 136'x240′ lighted and enclosed covered arena with viewing area, 60′ covered solid-wall round pen, 1650 sqft pole barn, and stable lounge with attached climate-controlled 18 locker tack room. Fitness training facility/shop, detached garages and more."

The listing goes on to say that the property could have future development potential, with plenty of space for more homes, so this could be a potential cash cow for whoever ends up with it next.