The Former Los Angeles Home Of The Late Bob Saget Hits Market For Nearly $8 Million

Tucked away somewhere in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood, the home that belonged to the late comedian Bob Saget for almost 20 years before his death in January of this year is now for sale, according to the Wall Street Journal. The six-bedroom estate has been listed with an asking price of $7.765 million.

The home spreads across 6,608 square feet, with six bedrooms and six bathrooms. Saget reportedly bought the home in 2003 for $2.895 million, living there initially with his three daughters and then later with second wife Kelly Rizzo, who is now the seller. And in an interesting family connection, the listing is being handled by Saget's own nephew Adam Saget, who told WSJ, ""It's an emotional and personal listing that means a lot to me."

Dating back to the 1960s, the home was extensively renovated before the Saget family came along in 2003. Here's how it's described in its official listing:

"A private, gated, architectural warm modern home by renowned Douglas Busch Design features a grand motor court, three car garage, pool, spa, barbecue entertainment area and smart home controls. The expansive floor plan includes five bedrooms, a spacious primary suite with high vaulted ceilings, an abundance of natural light, fireplace, private patio, spa-like bathroom with tub, steam shower and large walk-in closet. Three guest rooms and a large terrace complete the upper level. The heart of the home is on the main level with a welcoming foyer, stone and hardwood flooring throughout, a dramatic sky-lit two story living room with adjacent dining room, media/family rooms and guest room. The eat-in kitchen has updated stainless steel appliances, fireplace, breakfast counter and walk-in pantry. A separate guest house with full bath makes for the perfect studio, office or gym. Exquisite manicured zen-like landscaping surround the property."

The home is also outfitted with plenty of smart technology and controls, owing to Bob's love of advanced tech, again according to Adam Saget. You can take a look at the house in the slideshow below, from Video Studio by Compass, the real estate brokerage handling the sale.