Olivia Culpo Net Worth:

What is Olivia Culpo's Net Worth?

Olivia Culpo is an American beauty pageant titleholder and social media influencer who has a net worth of $7 million dollars. Olivia began her career by winning Miss Rhode Island USA in 2012. She went on to earn national and international recognition after winning both Miss USA and Miss Universe the same year. Beyond pageantry, Culpo has amassed a major following through Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube, and has made a number of appearances on television and film. As of this writing, Olivia has more than 5 million followers on Instagram alone.

Early Life and Education

Olivia Culpo was born on May 8, 1992 in Cranston, Rhode Island as the middle of five children of parents Peter and Susan. Her father, a restaurateur, is the co-owner of multiple Boston-based businesses. Culpo has an older sister named Aurora, an older brother named Pete, a younger brother named Gus, and a younger sister named Sophia. They are of Italian and Irish ancestry.

As a youth, Culpo went to the all-girls Catholic school St. Mary Academy – Bay View. In the second grade, she started to practice cello; with the instrument, she performed in the Rhode Island Philharmonic Youth Orchestra and the Rhode Island Philharmonic Chamber Ensemble, among other groups. For two summers, Culpo attended the Brevard Music Center in North Carolina. As a young adult, she attended Boston University, but ended up dropping out.

Pageantry Career

Culpo entered her first beauty pageant, Miss Rhode Island USA, in 2012. Crowned the winner of the competition, she went on to compete in the Miss USA pageant in June, which she also won. Finally, in December of 2012, Culpo competed in and won Miss Universe in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the process, she became the eighth representative of the United States to claim the title, and the first to do so since Brook Lee in 1997. Moreover, Culpo was the first contestant from Rhode Island to be crowned Miss Universe.

In early 2013, Culpo traveled to Indonesia to help crown the winner of the national beauty pageant Puteri Indonesia. Later in the year, she walked in the Sherri Hill fashion show in New York City, and crowned Venezuela's Gabriela Isler as her Miss Universe successor.

Social Media and Fashion

Culpo has established a successful career in the years since her Miss Universe win. She became a significant social media personality due to her substantial following on YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram. Additionally, Culpo joined the world of fashion influencing through her partnerships with such brands as L'Oréal, Uberliss, and Kipling. She has also appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, and graced the cover in 2020 with Kate Bock and Jasmine Sanders.

Film Career

As an actress, Culpo made her debut with a brief appearance in the 2014 comedy "The Other Woman," starring Cameron Diaz, Kate Upton, Leslie Mann, and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, among others. She was credited as the Raven-Haired Beauty, one of the romantic conquests of the character played by Coster-Waldau. In 2017, Culpo had a bigger part in the supernatural musical thriller "American Satan," playing the girlfriend of Andy Biersack's main character. Next, Culpo appeared in two 2018 films. The first was the comedy "I Feel Pretty," starring Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams, Aidy Bryant, Rory Scovel, and Emily Ratajkowski. The second, the action thriller "Reprisal," starred Bruce Willis, Johnathon Schaech, and Frank Grillo.

In 2020, Culpo appeared in "The Swing of Things." The following year, she had her biggest film role yet in the romantic drama "Venus as a Boy," written and directed by its star Ty Hodges. In the film, Culpo played the leading female role of Ruby, a famous influencer who enters into a romantic relationship with an artist living in the Venice area of Los Angeles, California. Other actors in the cast include Bai Ling, Trace Lysette, Estelle, Gilles Marini, and Stacy Barthe. "Venus as a Boy" is named after the eponymous 1993 single by the Icelandic artist Björk.

Television Career

Culpo has returned to the Miss Universe pageant in a number of different capacities since being crowned the winner in 2012. In 2015, she served as a judge, while in 2019, she was a backstage correspondent. For Miss Universe 2020, which was held in May of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Culpo served as the host.

Beyond Miss Universe, Culpo showed up as a guest diner in a 2017 episode of the reality cooking competition show "Hell's Kitchen." The next year, she was part of the main cast of the E! docuseries "Model Squad"; other cast members included Daniela Braga, Hannah Ferguson, Nadine Leopold, Devon Windsor, and Ping Hue. Among her other television credits, Culpo reprised her role from the film "American Satan" on the Amazon Prime Video television series "Paradise City," a continuation of the film. The series premiered in March of 2021.

Personal Life

Culpo was in a relationship with singer Nick Jonas from 2013 to 2015. Following this, she briefly dated football player Tim Tebow. From 2016 to 2019, Culpo dated another football player, Danny Amendola. Since then, she has been in a relationship with Christian McCaffrey, also a football player.

Real Estate

In 2017, Olivia spent $1.1 million for a loft-style condo in Hollywood. In December 2019 she spent $3.5 million on a 5,400 square-foot home in Encino, California.