Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Seek $22 Million For Their Beverly Hills Starter Mansion

The Beverly Hills "starter mansion" purchased by Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott about four years ago is going up for sale. And if they manage to find a buyer at the listing's asking price of $21.9 million, they will be making a very impressive profit compared to the relatively paltry $13.45 million they spent on it in 2018.

That's more than enough to make up for any sentimental value the property might have as the first home the couple purchased together, but the home itself is pretty handsome and spacious on its own terms. This is a genuine Beverly Hills mansion, with 9,680 square feet of interior space, room for six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, plus a host of other amenities, like a movie theater, pool room, gym, and even a massage room. As its official listing describes it:

"Warm and sophisticated, 1317 Delresto Drive greets you at the end of an ascending, privately gated drive, tucked in a 1.1 acre Beverly Hills hillside estate. 6 beds, 9 baths, a primary suite with dual walk-in closets, dual baths, a fireplace, a vanity room, and resort style grounds with a pool, spa, built-in BBQ, seating area, and manicured gardens. The crafted home offers open living spaces of designer finished walls, imported stone, fine oak flooring, contrasting accent details and full length sliding glass doors to reveal the serene lush surroundings for a powerfully elegant ambiance. Each stunning detail contributes to the rare blend of style, privacy, and tranquil city living."

It's not known whether Jenner and Scott plan to upgrade to another property or simply move into one of Kylie Jenner's reported four other real estate holdings, but either way they've got plenty of options – especially with an almost $10 million profit margin if the $21.9 million price holds up to an actual buyer.

You can take a look at the hopefully soon-to-be former Jenner/Scott mansion in the video below, courtesy of Dualuna Films: