Christian McCaffrey Net Worth

What is Christian McCaffrey's Net Worth and Salary?

Christian McCaffrey is an American professional football running back who has a net worth of $30 million. Christian McCaffrey currently plays for the San Francisco 49ers. Previously, he played for the Carolina Panthers from 2017 to 2022, during which time he set numerous NFL and franchise records. As a college football player at Stanford, McCaffrey set the NCAA record for most all-purpose yards in a single season, with 3,864.

Early Life and High School

Christian McCaffrey was born on June 7, 1996 in Castle Rock, Colorado to former Stanford soccer player Lisa and former Stanford and NFL wide receiver Ed. He has an older brother named Max and two younger brothers named Dylan and Luke, all of whom became football players. As a teenager, McCaffrey attended Regis Jesuit High School in Aurora, Colorado and then Valor Christian High School in Highlands Ranch. He broke numerous Colorado high school records as a football player, including career total touchdowns, with 141, and career all-purpose yards, with 8,845. In addition to football, McCaffrey played high school basketball and was a standout sprinter on the track.

Collegiate Career

For college, McCaffrey attended Stanford University, where he played three seasons with the Cardinal football team. In his freshman year, he recorded 300 rushing yards on 43 carries and 251 receiving yards on 17 receptions. McCaffrey had his breakout season as a sophomore in 2015. That season, he set a new NCAA record for all-purpose yards in a single season, with 3,864. Moreover, he became the first Stanford player ever to rush for 2,000 yards in a season. For his incredible season, McCaffrey was named the Associated Press College Football Player of the Year and Pac-12 Player of the Year; he also finished second in Heisman Trophy voting. McCaffrey continued his success in the postseason, setting a new Rose Bowl record with 368 all-purpose yards as Stanford defeated Iowa.

McCaffrey's final season at Stanford in 2016 was another triumph. During the regular season, he led the nation in all-purpose yards, with 211.6 per game, and led the Pac-12 in rushing yards, with 1,603. He also set a new Stanford single-game rushing record with 284 rushing yards in a game against California. McCaffrey was named the CoSIDA Academic All-American of the Year. Following the season, he elected to leave Stanford and enter the NFL Draft.

Carolina Panthers

In the 2017 NFL Draft, McCaffrey was chosen in the first round with the eighth overall pick by the Carolina Panthers. He subsequently signed a four-year contract with the team. McCaffrey was an immediate success, finishing his rookie season with 435 rushing yards, two rushing touchdowns, 80 receptions, 651 receiving yards, and five receiving touchdowns. He performed even better in 2018, when he became the first Panther ever to record more than 100 yards rushing and receiving in the same game. McCaffrey broke or matched a number of other records that season; notably, he became the Panthers franchise record holder for all-purpose yards in a single season, with 1,965.

McCaffrey set many more records in 2019, including the Panthers franchise record for longest touchdown run, at 84 yards. He finished the 2019 season with 1,387 rushing yards, 15 rushing touchdowns, and 116 receptions for 1,005 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns. McCaffrey was subsequently chosen for his first Pro Bowl. In the spring of 2020, he signed a four-year contract extension with the Panthers. His 2020 season ended prematurely in Week 9 after he suffered a shoulder injury. McCaffrey was taken out early again in 2021 due to an ankle injury in Week 12. He finished that season with 442 rushing yards, 343 receiving yards, and two touchdowns in seven games. In the 2022 season, McCaffrey played six games with the Panthers before being traded.

San Francisco 49ers

In October of 2022, McCaffrey was traded to the San Francisco 49ers. He made his debut for the team in Week 7 in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The following week, in a game against the Los Angeles Rams, McCaffrey became the first 49ers running back to record rushing, receiving, and passing touchdowns in the same game. He was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his accomplishment. McCaffrey finished the 2022 season with 244 carries for 1,139 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns, as well as 85 receptions for 741 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns. He earned his second career Pro Bowl selection. The 49ers went on to reach the NFC Championship, where they fell to the Philadelphia Eagles. In the 2023 season, McCaffrey recorded a major achievement during Week 4 when he broke Jerry Rice's franchise record for the most consecutive games with a touchdown, at 13.

Personal Life

In the spring of 2023, McCaffrey got engaged to social media personality and Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo. They had been dating since 2019.