What is Jeff Glor's net worth and salary?

Jeff Glor is an American journalist who has a net worth of $5 million. Jeff Glor is is best known for his tenure as anchor of the "CBS Evening News" from 2017 to 2019, where he covered major national and international stories including natural disasters, political developments, and global conflicts. Glor has also worked extensively as a correspondent, reporting from war zones, natural disaster sites, and political events around the world. In addition to anchoring, he has been a prominent contributor to "CBS Saturday Morning" and other CBS News programming.

Unfortunately, Jeff's time at CBS came to an end in September 2025, when he and three other correspondents were let go in a cost-cutting move. Jeff had worked for CBS in various capacities since 2007.

Throughout his career, Glor has been praised for his straightforward delivery, journalistic integrity, and willingness to take on challenging assignments.

Early Life and Education

Jeffrey Todd Glor was born on July 12, 1975, in Buffalo, New York. Raised in nearby Tonawanda, he attended Kenmore East High School before pursuing higher education at Syracuse University. At Syracuse, Glor studied at the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications, graduating with dual degrees in journalism and economics in 1997. His time at Syracuse provided both classroom and practical experience, laying the foundation for his career in broadcast news.

Early Career in Local News

Glor began his professional career in local news, working at WSTM-TV, an NBC affiliate in Syracuse. He served as a co-anchor for the station's 5 p.m. newscast and later anchored the 11 p.m. show. His on-air presence and reporting skills quickly made him one of the standout young anchors in the region. He later worked as a morning news anchor at WHDH-TV, the NBC affiliate in Boston, where he gained further recognition in a major media market. These early years provided valuable experience covering breaking news and developing the versatility required for national reporting.

Rise at CBS News

In 2007, Glor joined CBS News as a correspondent, initially contributing to "The Early Show." He later became a national correspondent and anchored the weekend editions of "CBS Evening News." His assignments included coverage of Hurricane Sandy, the Boston Marathon bombings, and U.S. military operations abroad. His work was marked by a calm and authoritative presence, which helped him transition into more prominent roles at the network.

Anchor of CBS Evening News

Glor reached the peak of his anchoring career when he was named the permanent anchor of the "CBS Evening News" in late 2017. Taking over at a time when the program was struggling in ratings, he brought a measured and journalistic tone to the broadcast. During his tenure, he covered stories such as the Trump administration, natural disasters in Puerto Rico and California, and international conflicts. While the ratings did not see a dramatic turnaround, his professionalism and credibility earned him respect from viewers and colleagues. In 2019, he was replaced by Norah O'Donnell, but he remained with CBS News in other capacities.

Later Career and "CBS Saturday Morning"

After stepping down from the "Evening News," Glor continued his career at CBS as a co-host of "CBS Saturday Morning." In this role, he has balanced hard news with feature stories, interviews, and cultural segments. He has also contributed to "CBS News Special Reports" and served as a correspondent on various network programs. This phase of his career has allowed him to maintain a prominent role in broadcast journalism while engaging with a broader range of topics.

In September 2025, around the time of Paramount Global's acquisition of CBS parent Viacom, Jeff and several other correspondents were laid off to cut costs. He had been with CBS since 2007.

Awards and Recognition

Throughout his career, Glor has received several journalism awards, including regional Emmys for his work in local news. He has also been recognized for his national reporting with CBS, particularly his coverage of breaking news and in-depth stories. His peers often highlight his reliability and steady presence in high-pressure reporting situations.

Personal Life & Real Estate

Jeff met his wife, Nicole (née Glab), when they were both students at Syracuse University. She was a cheerleader in college and is currently a fitness instructor. They have two children.

In September 2016, Jeff and Nicole paid $1.75 million for a home in Greenwich, Connecticut. They sold this home in June 2025 for $3.9 million.