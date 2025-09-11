What is Sharyl Attkisson's Net Worth?

Sharyl Attkisson is an American commentator and investigative correspondent who has a net worth of $800 thousand. Sharyl Attkisson is is best known for her investigative reporting at CBS News, where she covered a wide range of stories including political scandals, corporate misconduct, and consumer issues. Over the years, Attkisson developed a reputation for dogged reporting and a willingness to challenge both government and industry. After leaving CBS, she became an independent journalist, launching her own Sunday morning program "Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson" and writing several books that examine media bias, government transparency, and press freedom. Her work has earned her multiple Emmy Awards and recognition as one of the most outspoken critics of mainstream media practices.

Early Life and Education

Sharyl Attkisson was born on January 26, 1961, in Sarasota, Florida. She attended the University of Florida, where she graduated with a degree in broadcast journalism. During her time at the university, she began laying the foundation for a career in reporting, gaining practical experience through internships and student media opportunities. Her education emphasized not only technical broadcasting skills but also the importance of rigorous reporting and editorial independence, values that would define her professional path.

Early Career in Local News

Attkisson began her career in Gainesville, Florida, working at local television stations before moving on to WTVT in Tampa as an anchor and reporter. These early roles allowed her to develop her on-air presence and refine her reporting skills. She later worked as an anchor at WBNS-TV in Columbus, Ohio, before transitioning to the national stage. By the late 1980s, she had joined CNN as a host and correspondent, covering breaking news and political stories during a pivotal era for cable news.

CBS News and Investigative Reporting

In 1993, Attkisson joined CBS News, where she would spend more than two decades as a correspondent. She contributed to programs such as "CBS Evening News," "CBS Sunday Morning," and "48 Hours." Her investigative reporting focused on topics ranging from health and consumer safety to politics and government accountability. Some of her most notable work included coverage of the Fast and Furious gun-walking scandal, the Benghazi attacks, and questions surrounding government transparency.

Attkisson earned five Emmy Awards for her investigative work, as well as an Edward R. Murrow Award for excellence in journalism. Her reporting style was often characterized as fearless and uncompromising, which sometimes put her at odds with network executives and government officials. She publicly claimed that her computer systems were compromised while she was working on sensitive stories, an allegation that attracted significant attention and debate.

Departure from CBS and Independent Work

In 2014, Attkisson resigned from CBS News, citing concerns over what she described as corporate and political pressure influencing coverage decisions. Following her departure, she pursued independent journalism and created her own platform. In 2015, she launched "Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson," a nationally syndicated Sunday morning news program that focuses on investigative stories, government oversight, and issues often underreported in mainstream media.

As an independent journalist, she positioned herself as a watchdog voice outside of traditional news structures. Her work often appeals to audiences seeking alternative perspectives on media coverage, politics, and government accountability.

Books and Writing

Beyond television, Attkisson has authored several books. Her first, "Stonewalled," published in 2014, detailed her experiences with alleged government surveillance and media bias. She followed with "The Smear" in 2017, which examined how political operatives and media outlets shape public opinion. In 2020, she published "Slanted," which further explored the influence of bias in modern journalism. These books expanded her reputation as a critic of both government and media institutions, while also highlighting her personal experiences navigating the profession.

Awards and Recognition

Over the course of her career, Attkisson has been recognized with numerous honors, including multiple Emmy Awards and the Edward R. Murrow Award. These accolades reflect the breadth of her reporting and her impact on investigative journalism. Her peers and critics alike acknowledge her persistence in pursuing difficult stories, even when they courted controversy.