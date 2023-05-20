Scott Pelley Net Worth

Info Category: Richest Celebrities Net Worth: $18 Million Salary: $7 Million Date of Birth: Jul 28, 1957 (65 years old) Place of Birth: San Antonio Gender: Male Profession: Journalist, TV Journalist Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Scott Pelley's Net Worth

What is Scott Pelley's Net Worth and Salary?

Scott Pelley is an American television journalist and news anchor who has a net worth of $18 million. Scott Pelley is best known for his long tenure at CBS News, where he served as anchor and managing editor of the CBS Evening News, as well as a correspondent for the network's flagship magazine program, "60 Minutes." Prior to his 60 Minutes position, Pelley was a correspondent for the 60 Minutes II program and served as CBS News's chief White House correspondent. Pelley has been the correspondent on teams that have won 25 national Emmy Awards from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

Early Life and Career Beginnings

Scott Pelley was born July 28, 1957 in San Antonio, Texas. He majored in journalism at Texas Tech University.

Pelley's career in journalism began in the late 1970s when he took a job as a copyboy for a local television station, K Lubbock. From there, he worked his way up, becoming a reporter and eventually an anchor. He then moved on to work for stations in Dallas and Austin, where he honed his craft and established a reputation for diligent reporting.

In 1989, Pelley's hard work paid off when he was hired by CBS News as a New York-based reporter. His tenacity and professionalism soon led to his promotion to the CBS Evening News as a correspondent.

The CBS Evening News and 60 Minutes

In 1999, Pelley was appointed as a correspondent on "60 Minutes II," a spin-off of the long-running "60 Minutes," and he transitioned to "60 Minutes" in 2004. During this time, he garnered a reputation for insightful reporting, conducting high-profile interviews and covering major stories. Pelley was notably lauded for his coverage of the 9/11 attacks and his reporting from war zones such as Iraq and Afghanistan.

In June 2011, Pelley was named anchor and managing editor of the CBS Evening News, a position he held until 2017. During his tenure, the show was recognized for its in-depth reporting and won several prestigious awards.

Awards and Recognition

Pelley's distinguished career has earned him multiple awards and recognitions, including numerous Emmys and a George Foster Peabody Award. His interview with nurse Kaci Hickox during the 2014 Ebola outbreak won him a George Polk Award for Foreign Television Reporting.

Personal Life

Scott Pelley has been married to former television reporter Jane Boone since 1983. They have one son together.

Real Estate

In 2007 Scott and Jane paid $4 million for a 2.4 acre property in Darien, Connecticut. They listed this home for sale in July 2017 at a slight loss, initially seeking $3.985 million. They lowered the price in 2019 to $3.25 million and eventually accepted just $2.75 million in September 2020.

In 2016 Scott and Jane paid $1.25 million for a 24-acre ranch in his native Texas.

In August 2016 they paid $2.25 million for an apartment in New York City's Flatiron district.