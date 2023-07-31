James Brown Net Worth

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Authors Net Worth: $18 Million Salary: $6 Million Date of Birth: Feb 25, 1951 (72 years old) Place of Birth: Washington, D.C. Gender: Male Profession: Sports commentator, Basketball player, Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare James Brown's Net Worth

What is James Brown's Net Worth and Salary?

James Brown is an American sportscaster who has a net worth of $18 million and salary of $6 million. James Brown is best known as the studio host of "The James Brown Show," "The NFL Today" on CBS Sports, and as the former host of "Fox NFL Sunday" on Fox Sports. He also serves as a special correspondent for CBS News.

Early Life

James Talmadge Brown was born on February 25, 1951, in Washington, D.C., to John and Maryann Brown. He graduated from Harvard University where he earned All-Ivy League honors playing basketball and earned a degree in American Government. He also captained the basketball team his senior year. Brown was drafted by the Atlanta Hawks at No. 62 overall in the 1973 NBA Draft and tried out for the team but failed to make the roster. He worked for Xerox and Eastman Kodak before getting into sports broadcasting.

Broadcasting Career

In 1984, James Brown started doing television broadcasts for the NBA's Washington Bullets. From there Brown worked as an anchor for WDVM-TV in Washington and did some work with CBS Sports. He joined CBS in 1987 and did play-by-play announcing for their NFL and college basketball coverage. Brown also appeared on coverage for the NBA Finals and the 1992 and 1994 Olympics. In 1994 he became host of the NFL on Fox pregame show and also served as lead studio host for "FOX NHL Sunday" from 1994 to 1998. After the 2005 NFL season he left Fox and rejoined CBS Sports. He currently serves as host for "The NFL Today" on CBS and a substitute anchor on the CBS Evening News.

Other Appearances

James Brown has also been the host of "The World's Funniest!," the "Coast to Coast" radio show formerly hosted by Bob Costas, and has served as a correspondent for "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel." He had a cameo on an episode of "Married… with Children" called "A Bundy Thanksgiving."

For several years, Brown hosted a weekday radio sports talk show on Sporting News Radio in addition to his Showtime and CBS duties. He left the network in April 2006 but has since returned with Arnie Spanier. Brown has appeared on "60 Minutes" in which he interviewed NFL quarterback Michael Vick for one segment and reported on Brian Banks in another segment titled "Blindsided: The Exoneration of Brian Banks." In May 2013, Brown stood onstage with the Co-CEO of SAP, Bill McDermont, for McDermott's keynote speech at SAPPHIRE NOW from Orlando.

James Brown has covered for Scott Pelley, Jeff Glor, and Norah O'Donnell over the years on multiple occasions and has also contributed to "CBS This Morning" and "CBS Sunday Morning."

Personal Life

James Brown and his wife, Dorothy, have a daughter named Katrina. He is a grandfather of three granddaughters and one grandson.

In May 2006, Brown became a minority owner of the Washington Nationals Major League Baseball team. He was one of several investors in a group led by Washinton, D.C. real estate developer Ted Lerner.

In March 2009, Brown was named the Community Ambassador for AARP.