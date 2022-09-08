Frances Tiafoe Net Worth:

What is Frances Tiafoe's net worth and Career Earnings?

Frances Tiafoe is an American professional tennis player who has a net worth of $3 million. Frances Tiafoe rose to international fame during the 2022 US Open after defeating 22-time grand slam champion Rafael Nadal to reach the quarterfinals. He then defeated Andrey Rublev to become the first black American man to reach the US Open semifinals since Arthur Ashe in 1972.

Career Earnings

Heading into the 2022 US Open, Frances Tiafoe's career earnings stood at just over $6 million.

Early Life

Frances Tiafoe Jr. was born on January 20, 1998 in Hyattsville, Maryland. He has a twin brother named Franklin. Their parents were both immigrants from Sierra Leone who met after landing in the United States.

A year after the twins were born, Frances Sr. took a job at the Junior Tennis Champions Center in Washington D.C. back in 1999. At one point Frances Sr. actually lived out of a storage room so he could work around the clock.

Their mother, Alphina, was a nurse. When she worked the night shift, which was roughly five nights a week, the boys would sleep on a massage table in the storage room.

Frances Sr. arranged for the boys to take tennis lessons in their free time starting at age 4. By age 8 Frances Jr. was showing signs that he could be an advanced player. A coach at the Junior Tennis Champions Center named Misha Kouznetsov took an interest and began coaching and helping the boy qualify for tournaments. Misha coached Frances for nine years until he earned a spot at the USTA National Training Center in Boca Raton, Florida.

Frances' brother also continued playing tennis but opted to stay in Maryland where he played at Salisbury University.

Tennis Career

A successful high school career resulted in Frances reaching as high as #2 in the International Tennis Federation rankings.

As a Junior player he won the Les Petits in France at the age of 14 and the following year became the youngest player ever to win the Orange Bowl, a Grade A event on the ITF circuit.

At the 2014 he was a top seed at the French Open but unfortunately was upset in the second round. That year he lost at Wimbeldon's Junior event to the tournament's eventual winner, Noah Rubin. He reached the semifinals at the US Open and when he was 17, Frances won the USTA Junior National Championship.

Going Pro

Technically, Frances entered his fist ATP match at 16 in 2014 after earning a hometown wildcard for the 2014 Citi Open in Washington D.C.. He then received a wildcard to enter the 2014 US Open. He lost his singles match qualifier but with a doubles partner ended up making it to the second round.

In March 2015 Frances scored his first title by winning the ITF Futures tournament in Bakersfield, California.

In April 2015 Frances officially turned pro. He started his professional career ranked outside of the world's top 800. Within a month, after a few wins, his rank jumped into the top 300.

At the Challenger Final in Tallahassee in 2015, Frances defeated the tournament's top seed. This and other wins earned him a spot in the main draw of the 2015 French Open where he lost his first round match. He was the first 17-year-old American to make the main draw of a men's single tournament since Pete Sampras and Michael Chang, both of whom accomplished this feat in 1989.

Frances won his first major ATP match at the August 2015 Winston-Salem Open. He lost in the first round of that year's US Open, but still managed to end the year in the top 200 rankings.

In 2016 Frances only appeared in one Grand Slam, the US Open, where he lost in the first round. He finished the year ranked #108 in the world. For two years in a row he was highest-ranked player for his age.

A highlight of 2017 came in Houston when Frances and a partner reached the finals round of the doubles tournament of the Us Men's Clay Court Championship. He finished 2017 ranked inside the top 100 for the first time, reaching as high as #65.

At the 2019 Australian Open Frances reached the quarterfinals and at the 2022 US Open he reached the semifinals after defeating a #14 seed, a #9 seed and Rafael Nadal, the #2 seed.