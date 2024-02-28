What is Jannik Sinner's Net Worth?

Jannik Sinner is an Italian professional tennis player who has a net worth of $16 million. As of this writing, Jannik Sinner has won 12 Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Tour singles titles, including a Grand Slam title at the 2024 Australian Open. He is the highest-ranked Italian tennis player in history and achieved a world No. 3 ranking in February 2024.

Early Life

Jannik Sinner was born on August 16, 2001, in Innichen, Italy, to parents Johann and Siglinde Sinner. He grew up in northern Italy in the predominantly German-speaking region of South Tyrol. His father worked as a chef, and his mother as a waitress at a ski lodge in Sexton. He grew up with his brother Marc and speaks German as his mother tongue. He was very active as a child, often skiing, playing tennis, and playing football. He was one of Italy's top young skiers, winning a championship in giant slalom at age eight and earning a national runner-up at the age of 12. After being a competitive skier from ages 8 to 12, he switched to focus exclusively on tennis at age 13. He moved to Bordighera on the Italian Riviera to train with veteran coaches Riccardo Piatti and Massimo Sartori. He lived at the Piatti Tennis Centre and began training full-time in tennis. Prior to that time, he had only been playing twice a week.

Career

Sinner began playing on the ITF Junior Circuit, the premier junior tour which is run by the International Tennis Federation, in 2016. Despite having limited success as a junior player, Sinner began playing in professional men's events at age 16 and became one of the few players to win multiple ATP Challenger tour titles at age 17. He won his first ATP Challenger title in Bergamo in February 2019 despite entering the tournament with no match wins at the Challenger level. He became the youngest Italian in history to win a Challenger title. Later that year, his first ATP Masters victory came at the Italian Open against Steve Johnson. He was able to break into the top 200 worldwide rankings after the win. He finished the season strong as a wild card at the European Open, where he became the youngest player in five years to reach an ATP semifinal. By the end of the season, he qualified for the 2019 Next Gen ATP Finals as the Italian wild card. He ended up winning the title and finished the year with a world No. 78 ranking. With this ranking, he became the youngest player in the year-end top 80 rankings since Rafael Nadal had broken the record in 2003. He was also named ATP Newcomer of the Year.

In 2020, Sinner made the second round of the 2020 Australian Open. There, he recorded his first Grand Slam main draw match win against wild card Max Purcell before losing to Marton Fucsovics. He then played in the Rotterdam Open and earned his first top-10 victory against No. 10 David Goffin. After the ATP Tour was shut down for some time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sinner had a successful restart to the season. Though he lost his opening round match to Karen Khachanov at the US Open, he did reach the third round of the Rome Masters. He also progressed to the quarterfinals at the French Open. During the tournament, he defeated Goffin again, as well as US Open runner-up Alexander Zverev, before losing to Nadal. He closed out the season by winning the Sofia Open for his first ATP title. He became the youngest Italian tour-level champion in the Open Era and the youngest player overall to win an ATP title since Kei Nishikori in 2008. He finished the year with a world No. 37 ranking.

In 2021, he had another successful season. He won his second ATP title at the Grand Ocean Road Open. His next big win was at the Miami Open, where he reached his first ATP Masters 1000 final. Partnering with Reilly Opelka, he won his first doubles title at the 2021 Atlanta Open. He won the 2021 Citi Open in Washington, D.C., and became the first Italian champion in the history of the tournament. He also defended his title at the Sofia Open and then won the European Open, becoming the youngest man to win five ATP titles since Novak Djokovic.

In 2022, Sinner became the youngest player to reach the quarterfinals of all four Grand Slam tournaments since 2007. He also won the Croatia Open, securing his first clay court title. By the end of the year, he was ranked 15th in the world. The following year, he won his seventh title at the Open Sud de France in Montpellier. In August, he won his maiden Masters 1000 title at the Canadian Open. He also helped Italy reach the Davis Cup final for the first time since 1998. In the final, he defeated Alex de Minaur to clinch the title for Italy.

Sinner started 2024 at the Australian Open, where he became the first Italian player to win the Australian Open singles title. At the ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam, he recorded his 200th career win, becoming the first player born in the 2000s to accomplish this feat.

Personal Life

Sinner resides in Monte Carlo, Monaco. He is a fan of A.C. Milan football club and also grew up idolizing Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. He also enjoys cars. Sinner has been in a relationship with Maria Braccini since 2020. Braccini is also Italian and has a successful career as a model. The couple is generally private and does not share a lot of information about their relationship with the public.