Casper Ruud Net Worth:

What is Casper Ruud's net worth?

Casper Ruud is a Norwegian professional tennis player who has a net worth of $5 million. Casper Ruud is the highest-ranked Norwegian tennis player in history. He is the first Norwegian man to breach the world top 10 rankings and the frist to reach a Grand Slam Final, having reached the 2022 French Open final. He's also the first Norwegian man to win an ATP title. In August 2022 he reached the US Open final. Facing off against Carlos Alcaraz, in addition to the US Open Championship title, the winner of the match will become the #1 tennis player in the world.

Casper's father Christian Ruud was also a professional tennis player. Christian's career peaked in October 1995 when he reached #39 in the world. Before Casper, Christian was the highest-ranked Norwegian men's tennis player of all time.

Career Earnings

Heading into the US Open in August 2022, Casper Ruud's career earnings stood at $8.1 million.

Career

Casper started 2016 as the #1 Junior player in the world. He finished the year ranked #225 in the ATP world rankings.

Casper earned a wildcard at the 2017 Rio Open where he made to the semifinal. He then received a wildcard for the 2017 Miami Open.

In 2018 Casper qualified for the Australian Open, his first Grand Slam. He was the first Norwegian to qualify for a Grand Slam in 17 years. After winning his first match he lost in the second round. He also made it to the second round at the French Open. At the US Open he lost in the first round.

In 2019 Casper lost in the first round at the Australian Open, the third round of the French Open and the third round of the US Open.

In 2020 he made it to the fourth round of the Australian, third round of the French, first round of Wimbledon and second round of the US Open.

2022 proved to be the breakout year for Casper Ruud. At the French Open he made it to the final round where he lost to Rafael Nadal. At the US Open he once again reached the finals where he was matched up against Carlos Alcaraz. Whoever wins the US Open will also walk away as the #1 ranked tennis player in the world.