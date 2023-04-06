Michael Chang Net Worth

What is Michael Chang's Net Worth?

Michael Chang is an American tennis player who has a net worth of $20 million. Michael Chang excelled at tennis from an early age, and set multiple records as the youngest player to win various junior tournaments. He won his first major title when he was just 12, and then further cemented his status as a prodigy, when he won the Fiesta Bowl at age 13, playing 16-year olds. He became the youngest player to ever reach the semifinal at professional level event at age 15. He dropped out of school to focus on tennis, and passed his GED while traveling for tournaments. He became the youngest male player to ever win a Grand Slam event, when he won the French Open at age 17 and 110 days. He was the first American to win the French Open in 34 years. He did not won any other Grand Slam titles, though he did reach the finals at the US Open and the Australia Open, and he won numerous tour and Master Series matches. He was inducted into the Tennis Hall of Fame in 2008.

Info Category: Richest Athletes › Tennis Players Net Worth: $20 Million Date of Birth: Feb 22, 1972 (51 years old) Place of Birth: Hoboken Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 8 in (1.75 m) Profession: Tennis player Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Michael Chang's Net Worth

Career Earnings

During his professional career, Michael Chang earned just under $20 million in tournament prize money.

Early Life

Michael Chang was born on February 22, 1972 in Hoboken, New Jersey to Taiwanese parents. He has an older brother named Carl. When Chang was young, he moved with his family to St. Paul, Minnesota, where he learned to play tennis. The family then moved to Placentia, California, and then to Encinitas so Chang and his brother could have better tennis opportunities. As a teenager, he went to San Dieguito High School, which he ultimately left in the tenth grade after passing his GED.

Junior Career

Chang first came to the attention of the tennis world as a standout junior player. He won his first national title when he was only 12: the USTA Junior Hard Court singles title. The year after that, Chang won the Fiesta Bowl 16s. He went on to win the USTA Boys 18s Hardcourts and the Boys 18s Nationals as a 15-year-old.

Professional Career

Chang continued to make waves as a professional player, setting many records in the process. In 1987, he became the youngest player ever to win a main draw match at the US Open when he beat Paul McNamee in the first round. Just one month later, Chang became the youngest player ever to reach the semifinals of a top-level professional tournament, which he did at Scottsdale, Arizona. In 1988, at the age of 16, he won his first top-level singles title at San Francisco. Chang had his greatest career accomplishment in 1989 when he won the French Open over Stefan Edberg; his victory made him the youngest player ever to win a Grand Slam title, at 17. Moreover, he became the first American man to win the French Open since Tony Trabert in 1955. Chang's success resulted in his ascendancy to the top five players in the world.

At the 1992 US Open, Chang met his former rival Edberg in the semifinals. Edberg ended up winning the nearly five-and-a-half-hour match, the longest in US Open history. Chang went on to make it to three Grand Slam finals over the following years: the French Open in 1995, the Australian Open in 1996, and the US Open in 1996. He lost all three. In 1997, Chang won the Indian Wells Masters for the third time. He continued to put in solid performances over the years, including a win at Los Angeles in 2000, but failed to make it to another Grand Slam final. Chang eventually retired from the professional tour in 2003 having won a total of 34 top-level singles titles and reaching a peak rank of world No. 2.

Team USA

Beyond the professional tour, Chang also played for the US tennis team. In 1990, he was among the key players to help the team win the Davis Cup, its first in six years. Chang went on to represent the US at the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona, where he reached the second round. The following year, he helped the US win the World Team Cup. Chang later returned to the Olympics in 2000 in Sydney, where he was eliminated in the first round.

Business and Philanthropy

Chang has also been involved in various business and philanthropic ventures. With his family, he established the holdings company CMCB Enterprises, which has a portfolio of real estate throughout California, Arizona, Texas, and Colorado. The family later purchased the retail brokerage and property management firm Dunton Realty and the real estate company SullivanHayes. Among his other business endeavors, Chang had a number of major endorsement deals during his tennis career, including with such brands as Reebok, Panasonic, Longines, and Tiger Balm.

On the philanthropic side of things, Chang and his family helped found the Chang Family Foundation, which works to promote Christianity through community and international programs. Chang has launched such programs as Stars of the Future and the Reebok Challenge to support grassroots tennis development in Asia. He also served as a national spokesperson for the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.

Personal Life

In 2008, Chang wed fellow former professional tennis player Amber Liu. Together, they have two daughters named Lani and Maile.

Real Estate

Fro 1998 to August 2020, Michael Chang owned a sprawling 10,300 square foot, gated mansion on 10.3 acres in Trabuco Canyon, California. Michael listed the home for sale in April 2019 for $8 million. He accepted $6 million in August 2020.

In 2004 Michael paid $1.825 million for a lakefront mansion in Mission Viejo, California.