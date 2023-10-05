Info Category: Richest Athletes › Tennis Players Net Worth: $12 Million Date of Birth: Apr 26, 1985 (38 years old) Place of Birth: Greensboro Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 9 in (2.06 m) Profession: Tennis player, Athlete Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare John Isner's Net Worth

What is John Isner's Net Worth and Career Earnings?

John Isner is a former professional tennis player who has a net worth of $12 million. John Isner played on the ATP Tour from 2007 to 2023. During his career John earned $22 million in tournament prizes alone. He earned several million more from endorsements.

Considered one of the best servers ever to play on the Tour, he reached a career-high singles ranking of No. 8 in the summer of 2018, and finished his career with a total of 24 ATP titles across singles and doubles events. Among the other highlights of his career was his match against Nicolas Mahut at the 2010 Wimbledon Championships, the longest professional tennis match in history at eleven hours and five minutes over three days.

Early Life and High School

John Isner was born on April 26, 1985 in Greensboro, North Carolina to Karen and Robert. He has two older brothers named Jordan and Nathan. Isner started playing tennis as a child, and continued playing at Walter Hines Page Senior High School, where he helped lead his team to a state championship in 2001. Additionally, he played in ten junior tournaments, including the 2002 US Open and the 2002 Orange Bowl.

Collegiate Career

Coming out of high school as a top prospect in 2003, Isner was recruited by the University of Georgia Bulldogs. He went on to have a stellar collegiate career, amassing a 143-28 record in singles and 140-27 in doubles. In 2005, he won the NCAA doubles title with Antonio Ruiz-Rosales, and in 2007 was part of the team that defeated Illinois.

ATP Tour, 2007-2015

In the summer of 2007, Isner turned professional. His first tournament win of the summer was the USA F14 Futures. Isner subsequently won the Lexington Challenger and reached the final of the Legg Mason Tennis Classic. His success secured him wildcard entries into three more ATP tournaments, including the US Open, where he ultimately fell in the third round to Roger Federer. In 2008, Isner broke into the top 100 of the ATP rankings for the first time, and made his debuts at the Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon, losing in the first rounds of each. He also fell in the first round of the US Open. In 2009, Isner reached a career-high ranking of No. 55 after making it to the semifinals of the ATP World Tour 500, and then moved up to No. 39 following his fourth-round appearance at the US Open. He ended up finishing the year at No. 34. Isner went on to score his first ATP Tour title in 2010 at the Heineken Open. Later, at the Regions Morgan Keegan Championships, he won the doubles event with Sam Querrey. Isner won another doubles event, this time with Bob Bryan, at the Davis Cup. The highlight of his year was arguably at Wimbledon, where, in the first round, he played Nicolas Mahut in the longest professional tennis match in history, lasting eleven hours and five minutes over three days. Isner ultimately won.

Isner began the 2011 season by teaming with Bethanie Mattek-Sands to win the mixed doubles Hopman Cup final for the US. Later, in the Hall of Fame Tennis Championships, he reached his first career grass-court final, and defeated Olivier Rochus to win the event. After that, Isner reached the final of the Atlanta Tennis Championships, where he was defeated by Mardy Fish in a rematch of the 2010 final. He subsequently won the Winston-Salem Open. Following strong performances at the US Open and the Masters 1000 Series event in Paris, Isner finished 2011 ranked No. 18. The next year, he helped the US beat Switzerland in the Davis Cup, and reached both the singles and doubles final of the Indian Wells Masters. In July, Isner won his second-consecutive Hall of Fame Tennis Championships. He went on to win his second-consecutive Winston-Salem Open, as well. In 2013, Isner claimed his sixth overall ATP Tour title, and his first on clay, at the US Men's Clay Court Championships. He won his second title of the year in Atlanta. Isner had a mostly strong 2014 season, winning his second career Heineken Open and his second-consecutive title in Atlanta. Isner began the 2015 season inauspiciously. However, he emerged strong in Atlanta in July, winning his third-straight title there and his tenth overall ATP Tour title.

ATP Tour, 2016-2023

After a slow start to the 2016 season, Isner came alive once again in Atlanta, where he reached his first final of the year. However, he lost in straight sets to Nick Kyrgios, ending his winning streak at the tournament. Isner did better at the Shanghai Masters, teaming with Jack Sock to win the doubles event, his fourth overall doubles title. He went on to reach the final of the BNP Paribas Masters in Paris, where he lost to Andy Murray. In 2017, Isner made it to the quarterfinals of the ASB Classic, Memphis Open, and Men's Clay Court Championships, and reached the semifinals of the Italian Open. He won his first singles title of the year at the Dell Technologies Hall of Fame Open by defeating Matthew Ebden. Isner then won the Atlanta BB&T Open against Ryan Harrison in July. He went on to have one of his greatest years in 2018, which became his most successful in terms of Grand Slam results. After winning the doubles title at Indian Wells with Jack Sock, he won his first Masters 1000 title, at the Miami Open, by defeating Alexander Zverev. Isner later made it to the first Grand Slam semifinal of his career, at Wimbledon. In July, he claimed his fifth overall Atlanta Open title by defeating Ryan Harrison. That month, Isner reached a career-high singles ranking of No. 8.

In 2019, Isner reached the final of the Miami Open, his fifth career Masters final. He ultimately lost to Roger Federer. Isner finished the year with his tenth-consecutive top-20 finish in the ATP rankings. He began the 2020 season by reaching the ASB Classic semifinals. Isner later reached the semifinals of the Mexican Open just before the COVID-19 pandemic halted the ATP Tour. The following season, Isner fell from the top 30 for the first time in a decade, marking the first time that no American men were ranked in the top 30 since computerized tennis rankings were first implemented in 1973. Teamed with Hans Hach Verdugo, he bounced back at the Los Cabos Open to win his sixth ATP Tour doubles title. Isner continued his resurgence in Atlanta, winning a record sixth title at the tournament. He returned to the top 20 in August after reaching the semifinals of the Canadian Open. Isner had a memorable 2022 season, winning the doubles title with Jack Sock at Indian Wells and the doubles title with Hubert Hurkacz at the Miami Masters, giving him the rare "Sunshine Double." In 2023, at the Dallas Open, Isner won his 500th tiebreak, making him the first man in the Open Era to achieve that record. He then lost in the final. Isner reached his last career semifinal in Newport, and after the US Open, he announced his retirement.

Personal Life

In late 2017, Isner married jewelry designer Madison McKinley. Together, they have four children: Hunter, John, James, and Chapel. The couple resides in Dallas, Texas.