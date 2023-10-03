George Clooney May Be Listing His Famous Lake Como Villa For $100 Million

According to the Italian celebrity news outlet OGGI (via TMZ), George Clooney is in the process of selling Villa Oleandra, the massive Italian compound on the shores of Lake Como he has owned for more than 20 years. The catch is that the sale is being handled off-market and no sale price has been reported as of yet. BUT, there are rumors swirling around the lake that George is quietly seeking offers in the range of $100 million.

The scoop comes from an Italian real estate agent named Yasemin Baysal, who says that the sale is happening at a time when false reports of Clooney parting ways with the property have floated around in the past. "The rumors were also going around in previous years, but this time it's true," Baysal said.

Baysal went on to reveal that one client of hers has a specific interest in purchasing the home, so it's possible this unnamed buyer made Clooney an offer out of the blue that he decided to take them up on. TMZ also reports that Clooney and wife Amal are vacating the Lake Como area as she has a preference for Provence in the south of France. The couple recently bought a property there that is said to be more private and secluded than the Lake Como villa, located on a vineyard somewhere in the Provence countryside.

The property was reportedly appraised and valued at some $100 million at some point last year, and Baysal's own estimate puts it somewhere between $75 million and $85 million. Even at the lower end of those estimates, a sale would be pretty profitable for Clooney, who paid $10 million for it back in 2002.

The 7,000 square foot villa itself is an impressive spread, with a host of amenities including a private gym, home theater, basketball court, vegetable garden, and private docks, in addition to its gorgeous surrounding locale.