What is David Seaman's Net Worth?

David Seaman is a retired English professional soccer (football) player who has a net worth of $14 million.

David Seaman was born in Rotherham, England, and played for Leeds United at the beginning of his career. He began to gain wider notice while playing for Peterborough United in the early 80s. He then played for Birmingham City and the Queens Park Rangers before signing with Arsenal in 1990. It was clear from his first season with Arsenal that the decision to sign him was a good one. He played 38 games as Arsenal's goalkeeper in his first season and only conceded 18 goals. He played well for Arsenal for the next ten years. His last few years of play with Arsenal were marred by injuries, and he saw less time on the field. When he was able to play, he was his characteristically excellent self. In 2003, he was let go by Arsenal and signed with Manchester City. Again, injuries sidelined him almost immediately, and he announced his retirement in early 2004.

Early Life

David Seaman was born on September 19, 1963, in Rotherham, England. He attended Kimberworth Comprehensive School and began playing soccer from a young age. He began his official career as a goalkeeper in soccer at Leeds United, the same club that he had supported as a boy. However, the team's manager did not want Seaman at the time, so Seaman went to the Fourth Division club, Peterborough United, in August 1982. He remained there for around two years before Second Division Birmingham City recruited him in 1984. He then moved to Queens Park Rangers in August 1986.

Career

In 1990, Seaman began playing with Arsenal following some negotiations. His first seasons with Arsenal coincided with one of the most successful periods in the club's history. The 1990-1991 season saw Seaman concede only 18 goals, though he played in every match of the 38-game season. Arsenal regained the league title following the conclusion of the season.

Arsenal won both the FA Cup and the League Cup in 1993 and then the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1994. Seaman was instrumental in the win, as he saved three of the four penalty kicks shot against him. He earned a reputation as a penalty-saving specialist the following year after saving several other critical kicks, some even during a game in which he suffered from two cracked ribs.

By 1998, Seaman helped Arsenal to the Premier League and FA Cup. During the 1998-1999 season, he played all 38 matches and conceded only 17 goals. In 2002, the team won the Premier League and FA Cup again to complete his second career double. His final season with Arsenal was the 2002-2003 season, which ended on a high note when he made a save against Sheffield United in the semi-finals of the FA Cup; which was considered by many to be one of the greatest saves of all time. Seaman went on to captain Arsenal during the 2003 FA Cup Final, which they won. Seaman played as goalkeeper for Arsenal more times than anyone else and is second in the all-time Premier League appearances for the team generally.

In addition to his club career, Seaman has also played for the England national team on the international level. He was first called up by the England national team in November 1988. He would appear on the team for fifteen consecutive years. He earned his first England cap under manager Bobby Robson in a friendly against Saudi Arabia in November 1988. He remained a member of the England team under new manager Graham Taylor and then cemented his place as England's goalkeeper with the arrival of Terry Venables, another new manager. During the Euro 96 tournament, Seaman played every minute of every match. In 1998, he played in the FIFA World Cup and the 2002 FIFA World Cup. His last appearance for the England national team came in October 2002 during a match against Macedonia in which he allowed an easy goal, drawing criticism from the press.

At the peak of his career in the 1990s, Seaman was regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world. He became known for his bravery, quick reflexes, agility, and excellent positional sense, as well as his reliable ball-handling and ability to judge the position of the ball. He was also well-known for his cool demeanor, authoritative presence, calm composure, and his ability to lead the team.

After he retired from professional football in 2004, Seaman became one of the celebrities to take part in "Strictly Ice Dancing," an ice dance version of "Strictly Come Dancing." He joined the show late, replacing Paul Gascoigne. With just eight days to prepare for the show, Seaman and his professional partner, Zoia Birmingham, managed to win the competition. The other competitors spent a month in training for the show. Over the following years, Seaman appeared occasionally on television and also hosted an annual charity golf event called Safe Hands.

In June 2012, Seaman joined Combined Counties League club Wembley as goalkeeping coach for their 2012-2013 FA Cup campaign. Several years later, in 2019 and 2020, Seaman appeared in both seasons of "Harry's Heroes," a show featuring former football manager Harry Redknapp, who attempts to get a squad of former England international footballers back into good physical condition in order to play a game against legendary German players. In 2022, he appeared on the second season of "The Masked Dancer" along with his wife, Frankie Poultney.

Personal Life

In 1985, Seaman married his first wife, Sandra. They remained married for ten years and had two sons before divorcing. He met his second wife, Debbie Rodgers, in 1995. They were married at Castle Ashby House in Castle Ashby in Northamptonshire in July 1998. The couple separated in 2009 and divorced in 2010. During their marriage, they had a son and daughter together. In February 2015, Seaman married his third wife, Frankie Poultney, a professional ice skater. The pair had met in 2008 and have been in a relationship since 2009.