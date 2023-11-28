What is Daniel Sturridge's Net Worth?

Daniel Sturridge is an English former professional footballer who has a net worth of $20 million. Daniel Sturridge spent most of his playing career in the English Premier League, with Manchester City, Chelsea, and Liverpool. He finished his career with short stints for the Turkish Süper Lig club Trabzonspor and the Australian A-League club Perth Glory. Sturridge also played at all levels for the England national football team, including in the 2012 Summer Olympics and 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Early Life

Daniel Sturridge was born on September 1, 1989 in Birmingham, England. His father is former footballer Mike Sturridge, and his uncles are former footballers Dean and Simon Sturridge. He is of Jamaican descent.

Youth Career

Sturridge began his football career at the age of six when he played for the local club Cadbury Athletic. From there, he was scouted and signed to the youth academy of Aston Villa, where he played from 1996 to 2002. After that, Sturridge did a stint with Coventry City. He then joined Manchester City, with which he won the Nike Cup in 2004 and reached the FA Youth Cup final in 2006.

Manchester City, 2006-2009

After playing for the club's youth academy, Sturridge signed a professional contract with Manchester City in 2006 and started training with the first-team. He scored his first goal for City in an FA Cup match in early 2008, which he followed with his first league goal three days later. However, because first-team opportunities were fairly scarce, Sturridge continued to play for the youth team in the FA Youth Cup. City made it back to the Youth Cup final for the second consecutive year, and this time emerged victorious. In the process, Sturridge became the only player ever to score in the Youth Cup, the FA Cup, and the Premier League in a single season. Returning to the City first-team for the 2008-09 season, Sturridge made 26 appearances and scored four goals.

Chelsea

Following the expiration of his Manchester City contract, Sturridge signed a four-year contract with Chelsea in the summer of 2009. He made his league debut for the club in August, and made his first start in a late-October League Cup win against Bolton Wanderers. Sturridge scored his first league goal for Chelsea in April 2010 in a 7-0 victory over Stoke City. Chelsea reached the FA Cup final that year, and won 1-0 against Portsmouth; Sturridge was the leading scorer during the club's FA Cup campaign, with four goals. The next season, he made his full UEFA Champions League debut, scoring in Chelsea's 4-1 victory over MŠK Žilina. In early 2011, Sturridge was loaned to Bolton Wanderers for the remainder of the season. With the club, he made 12 appearances and scored eight goals. Sturridge returned to Chelsea for the 2011-12 season, and scored 11 league goals as the club won both the FA Cup and UEFA Champions League final. He finished his tenure with the club in the 2012-13 season, scoring his final goal in a League Cup win over Manchester United.

Liverpool

Sturridge signed with Liverpool in early 2013, and days later made his debut for the club in an FA Cup victory over Mansfield Town. The next week, he scored on his league debut. Sturridge went on to score his third goal for Liverpool in his first league start, making him the first Liverpool player in nearly 40 years to score three goals in his first three appearances for the club. He continued his success throughout the season, and scored his first career hat-trick in May. Sturridge was once again on fine form in the 2013-14 season. For August, he was named the season's first Premier League Player of the Month, an honor he won again for February. Sturridge finished the season with 21 league goals, making him the runner-up behind his strike partner Luis Suárez for the Premier League Golden Boot.

Following his successful 2013-14 season, Sturridge was plagued by injuries in 2014-15. He performed better the following season, scoring his 50th overall goal for Liverpool as the club reached the UEFA Europa League final, which was won by Sevilla. After playing the first half of the 2017-18 season with Liverpool, Sturridge was loaned to West Bromwich Albion for the remainder of the season. He returned to Liverpool for the 2018-19 season as the club won the UEFA Champions League final over Tottenham Hotspur. This made Sturridge the first English player ever to win the Champions League final with two different English clubs. Three days after the victory, he was released by Liverpool along with Alberto Moreno.

Final Playing Years

In the summer of 2019, Sturridge signed a three-year contract with the Turkish Süper Lig club Trabzonspor. However, after scoring seven goals in 16 games, he was released from the club in early 2020 and issued a four-month worldwide ban for violating betting rules. Sturridge later signed with the Australian A-League club Perth Glory for the 2021-22 season. Once again, however, he had a short-lived club tenure, as he appeared in just six games before he was released in early June of 2022.

International Career

Sturridge was prolific on the England national football team, representing his country at all levels of international competition. He played for the U16, U17, U18, U19, U20, and U21 teams before making his senior team debut in 2011. In 2012, Sturridge represented Great Britain at the Summer Olympics in London, and in 2014 was selected for the FIFA World Cup. He was later chosen for England's squad in the UEFA Euro 2016 finals.

Charity Work

Sturridge is actively involved in charity, with his focus being to help underprivileged young players find opportunities in football. In mid-2013, he opened a charity foundation in Portmore, Jamaica to help the youth there get into sports and entertainment.