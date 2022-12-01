Sheikh of Qatar Net Worth:

What is the Sheikh of Qatar's net worth?

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani is the Emir of the State of Qatar, a position he assumed in 2013 upon his father's abdication of the throne. The Sheikh of Qatar has a net worth of $5 billion. Upon his ascension, he became the world's youngest reigning monarch. Since becoming heir apparent to the throne, Tamim has led a number of efforts to raise Qatar's international profile, notably by hosting major sporting events such as the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and by buying the football club Paris Saint-Germain. He heads the Qatar Investment Authority board of investors, which owns stakes in Harrods, Barclays Bank, and Sainsbury's.

Early Life and Education

Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani was born on June 3, 1980 in Doha, Qatar as the fourth son of Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa and the second son of Sheikha Moza bint Nasser Al-Missned. He was educated in England, first at Sherborne International and then at Harrow School. Subsequently, Tamim attended the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, from which he graduated in 1998.

Emir of Qatar

In 2003, Tamim became heir apparent to the throne of Qatar after his older brother Sheikh Jassim renounced his claim. A decade later, upon the abdication of the throne by the boys' father, Tamim took over as the new Emir of Qatar. Presiding over the country's authoritarian regime, he has continued the tradition of the Emir holding all executive and legislative power while forbidding citizens from most civil and political rights. Lending a particular focus to domestic affairs, Tamim has worked to streamline the country's bureaucracy and decrease the fiscal budgets of many of its institutions. Since he came to power, he has overseen the expansion of infrastructure including roads, a new metro system, and a new airport. On the international front, Tamim has promoted strong relationships with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt, among other countries.

Professional Sports Involvement

Since becoming heir apparent to the throne in 2003, Tamim has made it a mission to boost Qatar's international profile through the promotion of professional sports. In 2005, he founded Oryx Qatar Sports Investments, a shareholding company that owned the football club Paris Saint-Germain. The next year, Tamim chaired the organizing committee of the 2006 Asian Games in Doha. He soon became the chairman of the Qatar Olympic Committee, initiating a failed campaign for Doha to host the 2020 Summer Olympics. Tamim was more successful elsewhere, securing the rights for Qatar to host the 2014 FINA Swimming World Championships, the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and the 2030 Asian Games.

2022 FIFA World Cup

Tamim gained a new level of attention in late 2010 when he won his bid to have Qatar host the 2022 FIFA World Cup. It was the first Arab nation to have won hosting duties. The selection was met with widespread controversy, however, mostly due to allegations that bribery and other forms of malfeasance had been involved in the selection process. Controversy continued to brew during the lead-up to the World Cup over a wide range of issues. Tamim and the Qatar government were criticized for their numerous human rights abuses, including their mistreatment of foreign laborers involved in preparing for the tournament, many of whom were killed on the job. Other controversies surrounded the country's ban on alcohol consumption and its staunchly anti-LGBT laws.

Other Endeavors

In his other business endeavors, Tamim heads the board of directors of the Qatar Investment Authority, which has invested billions of dollars in businesses around the world. The fund owns substantial stakes in Harrods, Barclays Bank, and Sainsbury's, as well as a share of London's Shard skyscraper.

Tamim has chaired a variety of organizations over the years. He has been the chairman of the Supreme Council for the Environment and Natural Reserves; the Supreme Education Council; and the Supreme Council of Information and Communication Technology. Tamim has also chaired the board of directors of Public Works Authority and the Urban Planning and Development Authority. Meanwhile, he sits on the board of regents of Qatar University.

Personal Life

Tamim has several children with multiple wives. He married his first wife, his cousin Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad Al Thani, in early 2005. Together, they have four children: Sheikhas Al Mayassa and Aisha and Sheikhs Hamad and Jassim. In 2009, Tamim wed his second wife, Sheikha Al-Anoud bint Mana Al Hajri. They have five children: Sheikhas Naylah, Rodha, and Moza and Sheikhs Abdullah and Alqaqaa. Tamim married his third wife, Sheikha Noora bint Hathal Al Dosari, in early 2014. Their four children are Sheikha Hind and Sheikhs Joaan, Mohammed, and Fahad.

An avid sports fan, Tamim plays badminton and bowls. He is also fluent in English and French in addition to his native Arabic.